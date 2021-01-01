How does technology affect education in Japan?

The Internet is the most useful technology of modern times that helps us not only in our daily life but also in our professional life. For educational purposes, it is widely used all over the world, from America to Asia, to gather information, to research or add to the knowledge of various subjects, but also to entertain us by playing our favorite games after a long day of study or work.

Technologic education in Japan

The Internet improves the quality of education, which is one of the pillars of a nation's sustainable development, as in this case Japan. This country provides every type of education through videos (such as Youtube video tutorials), web tutorials, and even video games.

Japan: One of the most technological countries in the world

Not far from the ancient part of Japan made up of temples and traditions, we find pure technology. We realize this right away just by entering a public bathroom in the city, where we will find a well-cleaned toilet with a built-in bidet, heated board, and the possibility of emitting sounds.

Also, as it is also written on the website of jrailpass.com, in Japan we can travel at 200-400 km/h with the Shinkansen: the famous high-speed train that takes people from Tokyo to Osaka in 2 and a half hours.

Not to mention the fact that visiting the Miraikan you will realize the incredible Japanese technological advancement by meeting several anthropomorphic robots capable of moving and responding to certain stimuli for which they are programmed.

And last but not least, most cars in large Japanese cities are electric. This is both a fact related to technology and respect for the environment.

Technological progress in Japanese education

Teachers in Japan have been facing change in their classrooms since before the pandemic began. With the covid-19, then, the rise of technology in Japanese classrooms has meant a complete reversal of the roles and responsibilities of schools and teachers.

As we mentioned earlier, Japan as a nation has always been at the forefront of technological advancement, so it is rather easy to believe that technology is also rapidly transforming the structure of education in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The world is becoming a borderless environment, with people traveling, and moving to any country where they see an opportunity for a better future.

So, since that Japanese education is a standard that many want to achieve - even in the rest of the world - Japanese people often choose online learning, as we can read about on forbes.com, when they no longer live in their home country.

Japan bets on video games learning

Video games learning in Japan

Is it possible to create a study method that replaces books with video games?

A Japanese company called Gemutore believes so and has developed a new program for its students that is based on video games.

The one-hour lessons are taught by a group of three students and a tutor, and they follow a program that focuses on critical thinking, information processing, and autonomy in decision-making.

Gemutore, believes that video games have a very high potential to develop different skills and increase knowledge in both adults and children.

Also, even though it is a video game-based learning program, students are expected to concentrate and above all learn in total safety, without taking any risks.

Not only in Japan but almost all Asian countries, people particularly care about the internet being a safe place for everyone, governed by rules that work for all kinds of activities.

Conclusion

In Japan, technology continues to transform not only education but also the lives of Japanese people in general, which should certainly be taken as an example to be followed in the rest of the world. Unfortunately, in some developing countries, the chances of accepting the internet, and technology in general, as an innovative tool to improve their lives are very low because they lack the necessary resources.