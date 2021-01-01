Here’s How To Prevent The Formation Of Wrinkles

An unwanted yet inevitable sign of aging is the formation of wrinkles caused by constant facial expressions and muscle contractions. Over time, our smiles, frowns, and raised eyebrows indent our skin, causing wrinkles that are difficult to disguise. While many people explore options on how to hide or eliminate already existing wrinkles, why don’t we discuss some ways to prevent them from forming or getting worse in the first place. Some of these preventative measures are natural day to day things to incorporate into your life such as creams and lotions. But some of them are more progressive and invasive, including medical treatments such as Botox that will stop the development of wrinkles and help maintain healthy skin and glow. There are several medical skin care treatments and facials, like microneedling, that will help maintain a healthy glow and increase collagen and elastin production, which will help prevent the formation of wrinkles.

Hydrate

This one sounds obvious but is probably one of the most underestimated and overlooked contributors to skin problems. When we don’t hydrate our skin (not just with moisturizer, but by actually drinking water), we become dehydrated and our skin gets dry. Dry skin becomes crepey and with exposure to sun, even more dry, irritated, and likely to develop fine lines and wrinkles. While hydrating alone won’t prevent the formation of wrinkles, it can certainly help keep your skin smooth and glossy, rather than dry and uneven. When you go out in the sun, be sure to wear SPF, even if you rarely burn. Sun damage is real and can speed up the aging process significantly. If you end up with a sunburn, be sure to treat it and allow your skin to heal before stepping out for more sun exposure.

Nutrient Dense Foods

Similar to keeping yourself hydrated, the food that you consume will affect the quality of your skin. Be sure to maintain a healthy, nutrient dense diet to nourish your body and your skin. Eating healthy foods will not only be good for your general health, but for your skin and overall wellness.

Exfoliate and Cleanse

It is important to cleanse and exfoliate the skin after a long day out of the house. Along with makeup, we also need to remove sweat and dirt that accumulates on the skin throughout the day. We may not realize it, but there is dirt and bacteria in the air that can build up in our pores over time. This is why it is important to exfoliate and clean the skin every day. Why does this prevent wrinkles? Indirectly, general skin care will keep your skin healthy and glowing which will minimize the appearance of wrinkles. Preventing wrinkles isn’t only about addressing the wrinkles directly, but about maintaining a generally healthy skin care routine to keep your skin glowing.

Botox

Botox treatment is best known to eliminate fine lines and wrinkles that have already formed on the face. What many people don’t know is that the way Botox does this is by paralyzing the muscle in which it is injected, which causes us to lose the strength to make muscle contractions and facial expressions, which over time are what form fine lines and wrinkles. Many people get Botox injections as a preventative measure to restrict facial muscle contractions which will prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles. While the above mentioned methods can help prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles and help with general skin care and the appearance of your skin, Botox is one of the best ways to actually prevent the formation of wrinkles as it virtually stops the formation of wrinkles in its tracks.

Microneedling

Microneedling is a minimally invasive cosmetic treatment that involves a small machine with several tiny needles that puncture your skin. This causes controlled damage to the skin which in turn forces your skin to repair itself by producing extra collagen and elastin. Collagen and elastin are important for healthy skin and will also help prevent the development and formation of fine lines and wrinkles. There are several forms of microneedling. One of the most popular treatments for microneedling is Secret RF, which is microneedling using Radiofrequency energy for added heat and additional collagen and elastin production. Mesotherapy is another form of microneedling, that is a little lighter, involving the injection of a custom solution made up of vitamins and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, giving it a healthy glow.

The ultimate way to prevent the formation of wrinkles is to combine all of the above mentioned steps, which is the perfect combination for a healthy skin care routine. Reducing the formation of wrinkles is not only a matter of focusing on wrinkles alone, but a matter of maintaining a regular skin care routine and following the necessary steps to keep the skin healthy and hydrated.