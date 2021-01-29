Here is a complete guide to climbing Kilimanjaro

Details

If you want to climb Kilimanjaro, then this ultimate guide is for you. Here are the most frequently asked questions and some common misconceptions regarding climbing Kilimanjaro. Kilimanjaro tour operators want to give some advice and necessary help to prepare for a beautiful hiking experience on Hiking Kilimanjaro. The place is located in the Northern part of Tanzania, in the Kilimanjaro National Park. It comprises an area of 100 kilometres long and 65 kilometres broad. The mountain is a latent volcano composed of three volcanic cones, Shira, Kibo, and Mawenzi.

Why is Kilimanjaro so popular?

Kilimanjaro is popular because of so many reasons. First, because it is the highest peak in Africa, addressing it one of the Seven Summits. The second thing is the mountain features a permanent though shrinking icecap, which appears unusual for being in a place with such a warm year-round climate. And the last reason is that in 1936 Ernest Hemingway penned down a short story named "The Snows of Kilimanjaro," which was produced into a movie in 1952.

How hard is it to climb Kilimanjaro?

It depends on the route. It is frequently inscribed that half of the people who try to climb will fail. Nevertheless, this can be decreased by adopting longer routes that improve the success rate dramatically. The most useful routes take 8 or 9 days and have 85% to 95% success rates. Some administrators inspire guests to book the cheapest and "easiest" 5 days Marangu Route, also recognized as the "Tourist" route. Sadly, this route has the lowest finishing rate because it is too short for acclimatization for so many people.

What to carry for Kilimanjaro climb?

Kilimanjaro trekking company will give you a list of clothes and some more items that you will require to carry for your trek. Typically, they will accommodate a tent and cooking equipment – so you don't want to perceive them. The ground supervisor may also provide sleeping mats and, in some situations, sleeping bags also, so check with them properly.

When is the best time to climb Kilimanjaro?

The simple answer is that you can go between May and October or December and March. Kilimanjaro has a long monsoon period in April and May and a shorter monsoon season in November. Throughout these periods, there is a tremendous possibility of rain every day. Outside these periods, the weather is essentially dry and clear.

Of course, most people want to climb when it is dry, so you can expect to meet many other climbers if you choose one of these two periods. To mitigate this, Kilimanjaro hiking company selects one of the less popular routes. The Northern Circuit is an excellent choice at this time of year. If you want to climb when it is quieter or during one of the rainy seasons, look at the Rongai route. It lies in Kilimanjaro's rain shadow and is much drier all year round.

Which is the best route to climb Kilimanjaro?

The most suitable route was the route, which gave them the best opportunity to reach the top of this unimaginable mountain. There are just four routes up Kilimanjaro tours that we support: the Machame Route, Lemosho route, Rongai route, and the Northern Circuit. A map of these routes and a summary of each are here.

MACHAME ROUTE- This is the preferred route for a slight climb as it offers a high chance of success over just seven days. It has an exciting approach through all of Kilimanjaro's diverse climate zones. Its downside is that everybody likes it, so in peak periods it can be hectic.

LEMOSHO ROUTE- Moving up in cost and computing an additional day, this is the most reliable 8-day route on the peak. It has fantastic views and an interesting path from the West of the hill.

NORTHERN CIRCUIT- If the money and time are not a big thing for you, you have to check out the Northern Circuit. It has the same engaging method as the Lemosho but then heads north, where you will find yourselves approximately alone.

RONGAI ROUTE- This route addresses Mount Kilimanjaro from the north of the mountain near to the Kenyan border. It is a reasonable route and is not usually the first choice as there is very short vegetation as it has much less rainfall. This means it is an attractive route to choose in the rainy season, and it is always usually reserved.

What do you eat when climbing Kilimanjaro?

On a completely supported Kilimanjaro journey, the food is cooked by a mountain chef and his team. The entrees that are served typically are western-style meals that a visitant would find casual and delightful, like spaghetti with meat sauce, fried chicken with fries, chicken curry with rice, beef stew with potatoes. Ultimate Kilimanjaro clients will even try local foods such as ugali and cabbage and sweet desserts.

How much does it cost to climb Kilimanjaro?

Climb costs in the business are all over the board. The most popular route, the 8-day Lemosho Route, retails for around $3,000. Park fees only value for much of the expense, accompanied by staff salaries. Budget companies, which provide substandard services, may run this climb for less than $2,000. Luxury corporations sell this same service for up to $6,000. Don't pick an operator as it appeared like a "good deal" or "looked good" on their website.