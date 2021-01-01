Goodman Casino review for Canadians | All You Need to Know

Details

Goodman Casino is owned and operated by Dama N.V. Dama N.V.is a company registered and established under Curaçao jurisdiction. The company owns a chain of online casinos and Goodman Casino is one of them. Although Goodman Casino is one of the more recent online gaming websites for Canadians, its level of skill is outstanding. The platform boast of new opportunity and compliments it with the look and feel of the website. Whether you can visiting via your PC or mobile phone, Goodman Casino offers an intuitive website that loads in no time.

The website's theme is white, with elements of grey, navy blue, and sky blue. That results in a simple look where less is more. The menu is on the left side of your screen, and it contains all of the links you may require. Continue reading to find out more about what to expect from this new and buzzing online casino.

Games and Software Providers at Goodman Casino Canada

The gaming categories provide fascinating titles that will keep you entertained for hours in the virtual world. They're all from reputable studios and companies who have worked extensively to bring them to a wider audience. Goodman Casino offers games from 60 gaming providers. The casino offers over 5000 games which include an outstanding selection of video slots, a live casino available with a good number of live games, different variations of video poker, and an interesting lobby of table games.

The slots section features some of the most popular games such as Story of Hercules, Book of the Divine, Gold Collector, and Might of Zeus. The highlight of the table game section is the blackjack lobby which offers interesting options like offers Blackjack Surrender, European Blackjack, 3D Blackjack, and Atlantic City Blackjack Gold.

Goodman Casino Bonuses

As soon as you open an account on Goodman Casino, you are eligible for the three-tier bonus for new customers. After your first deposit, you are rewarded with 100% up to $ 100 (0.5 BTC) + 100 Free Spins. Your second deposit attracts 75% up to C$150 (1 BTC) + 50 Free Spins, and on your third deposit, you get a 50% bonus up to C$250 (1.5 BTC).

Goodman casino also offers Reload bonuses such as 100 Free Spins on Sunday and 50% up to C$100 on Mondays. The casino has a bonus structure for VIP players that includes ten levels. Each one has a different set of incentives.

Payment Methods on Goodman Casino

There various methods that Canadian players can use to deposit and make withdrawals on Goodman Casino. To fund or withdraw your winnings from your Goodman account, you can use VISA, MasterCard, Paysafecard, Neteller, Skrill, CoinsPaid, Maestro, Bank Transfer, Interac, Ecopayz, Neosurf, Mifinity, MuchBetter, Flexepin, Venus Point, iDebit, or INSTADEBIT. Most times, the deposits are immediately credited. The minimum deposit amount is $20, with a maximum deposit of $4,000 available. Any withdrawal has a minimum of $20 per transaction and a maximum of $5,000 per day, $10,000 per week, and $30,000 per month. Goodman Casino charges a commission of 25%. The processing time for a withdrawal request is usually between 24 to 48 hours.

Customer Support

You can always contact the Goodman Casino support service if you have any inquiries about your account, withdrawals or replenishments of funds, winnings, or other issues. You can use live chat. Support can also be reached by email at [email protected] This option is suitable for people who require a response to a query within 24 hours.

Conclusion

Goodman casino offers an experience that is sure to last in your memory. Being a new casino, there is still a lot to discover about the casino. However, based on its few months of operation, one can tell that the casino started on a strong note.