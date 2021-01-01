Get Your Casino Rewards At Zodiac Casino

Established more than 15 years ago, Zodiac Casino is one of the most popular online gambling platforms today. The company has managed to become one of the top-tier casinos today by delivering high-quality products to its customers; additionally, they also understand clearly what the audiences are looking for.

One of the most attractive qualities of Zodiac Casino is that it is very easy to understand and use the interface. Even if you are new to the world of online gambling, you will be guided through every process, like registration, acquiring bonuses, etc.

What Is The Welcome Bonus At Zodiac Casino?

After the registration process, acquiring the welcome bonus is very easy. With the help of the welcome bonus, people who are new to online gambling can try out a variety of games with no fear of losing money. On a deposit of $1, you will be provided with 80 spins on any slot game; each spin has a value of 0.25).

New players will also be provided with $480 worth of match bonuses on their next four deposits. This way, this casino provides you with a lot of opportunities, even before you can start playing. However, it is the 80 free spins that provide you with a lot of winning opportunities.

Zodiac Casino Mega Moolah

Unlike various types of other online casinos, the Zodiac Casino Mega Moolah is famous around the world; in fact, it holds the world record for being the biggest online jackpot that exists today – roughly $20 million. This jackpot is also known as the Millionaire Maker by online gamblers.

This jackpot game is set over the African Savannah theme and provides you with many features that can trigger free spins. Here, you can easily win any of the four available jackpots – the Mini, the Minor, the Major, and the Mega.

As you keep placing your bets on this 5-reel with 25 paylines game, the pool of the jackpot keeps increasing. There is no limitation on how high the jackpot can grow. This jackpot is open for any person who wants to win big.

What Are The Wagering Requirements At Zodiac Casino?

When you first deposit funds for the match deposit bonus, you will have to wager 30x before you can withdraw your winnings. This means that you will have to play 30x of the original and the bonus amounts combined before you can make a withdrawal.

What Is The Loyalty Program At Zodiac Casino?

Apart from providing such an amazing Welcome Zodiac Casino Rewards, this casino is also known to provide an exceptional loyalty program. Based on the amount of real money you wager on this platform, you will be gifted a series of top-quality rewards.

This loyalty program is provided to all gamblers that have real money accounts in this casino. With the help of this VIP scheme, you will earn points based on the games you play; these points can then be converted into cash or free spins. To head to the loyalty rewards section, you simply need to log into your account and tap on your casino account.

Game Selection At Zodiac Casino

At Zodiac Casino, you will find more than 550 types of games. Zodiac Casino is mostly known for providing a wide range of slot games, which also includes the best titles by Microgaming like Game of Thrones, Agent Jane Blonde, Thunderstruck II, Avalon II, etc. Apart from slots, you will also find many variants of popular table games like Roulette, Baccarat, and Blackjack. Of course, there is also no shortage of exciting jackpot games and video poker games.

Final Thoughts

It can be said that Zodiac Casino is one of the best online casinos in the market today. This casino is known to provide the best bonuses. The Welcome Bonus is unlike anywhere you have seen before and is very impressive. Also, we should not forget about the Mega Moolah promotion that can potentially turn you into millionaires.

Some other important facts you need to know about Zodiac Casino is that it has a high RTP of 97%, which is more than what most other online casinos have to offer. This is an online casino that you should try!