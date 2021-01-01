Four Reasons Why Your Business Should Use a Managed Service Provider

Are you considering migrating your IT infrastructure to a managed service provider (MSP)? Great decision! MSPs can help to transform your business operations for the better while making the most of your IT budget. To help you understand more about MSPs, we’ve put together a quick guide below.

What are Managed Service Providers?

MSPs are third-party organisations that remotely manage their clients’ IT infrastructures. Services offered by MSPs include:

Infrastructure and network management

Remote monitoring

Email services

Helpdesk support

Hardware repair

Software updates and installation

IT security services

Configuration management

Data storage

Network management

Disaster recovery

Microsoft 365 management

Why use MSP leased lines?

Leased lines offer some of the following benefits:

Connection support: Leased lines are typically managed by experienced engineers who can fix connectivity issues promptly.

Reliable services: Leased lines are dedicated to fulfilling company needs and are not shared with others. As such, they offer reliable connectivity and help businesses avoid downtime.

Scalability: Leased lines are adaptable and scalable, meaning you can use them to increase data usage and storage as your business grows.

Better upload and download speeds: This is useful when you need to back up data or send large files.

Why use MSP Voice-Over-IP (VoIP) solutions?

VoIP phone systems are used to handle communications such as telephone calls over the internet. They are centralised systems that are becoming increasingly common in offices around the world. Their advantages include:

Reduced call costs: You can programme your VoIP system to find the cheapest call routes possible.

Call recording: VoIP makes recording phone calls very easy, allowing you to refer back to them whenever necessary. Call recordings can be useful during training or to assess how well sales assistants are performing.

Call forwarding: Forwarding calls is easier than ever with a VoIP system, even when you’re working out of the office.

Why use MSP security?

MSPs offer high-end security services that protect your data and avoid public relations disasters. If you opt for an MSP, experienced experts will work with you to implement security solutions such as anti-virus software and robust permissions technologies. What’s more, migrating your data to a cloud-based system and away from on-site hardware will reduce your risk of cyber security risks, such as data losses and infiltration.

Why use MSP cloud solutions?

By centralising your applications and services on one cloud-based data centre, MSPs boost network availability and worker productivity. Cloud-based working is especially helpful if you have a large number of remote employees who require access to vital data.

What benefits does an MSP have for a business?

Are you still wondering why your business needs an MSP? Here are four compelling reasons to invest today:

1. Cost-efficiency

If your IT department is struggling, hiring and training new staff members can be costly and time-consuming. Handing responsibility over to third-party experts is often the more cost-effective option, delivering a fixed-price solution you can rely on. MSPs are also likely to offer valuable supplier relationships, thereby lowering the cost of vital hardware and services.

2. Expert help

MSPs only hire highly trained tech experts who are committed to helping clients. If you’re looking for someone to keep you updated about the latest patching requirements or SaaS products, investing in MSP services could ensure you get the help you desire.

Remember – keeping your systems up-to-date is the best way to protect your IT infrastructure from hackers. With experts on your side, you can ensure that security vulnerabilities are fixed as quickly as possible.

3. Round-the-clock support

Virtually all MSPs offer on-demand troubleshooting services designed to help businesses when crises arise. When choosing a service, remember to check out whether they have a virtual helpdesk and how much emergency support they are able to offer. Ideally, you should opt for a service with round-the-clock support and an array of communications channels. Live chat systems, for example, can represent a quick and easy way for workers to report faults.

4. Help with compliance

Businesses are under increasing scrutiny when it comes to storing and protecting customer data thanks to the introduction of legislation such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). MSP will usually offer to handle corporate compliance issues on your behalf, therefore avoiding costly fines and ensuring your company’s reputation remains intact.