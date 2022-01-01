Family, Study, Relationships - Key to Academic Success

There is no doubt that family plays a critical role in academic success. A recent study by the National Survey of Student Engagement found that students who reported feeling close to their families and having positive relationships with them had higher grades and were more likely to complete their degree programs. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons why family plays such a key role in academic success, and offer some tips for maintaining healthy family relationships.

Why does family play a key role in academic success?

There are a number of reasons why family plays a key role in academic success. First, the family provides support and encouragement. Having someone to believe in you and push you to succeed can make all the difference when it comes to academics.

Second, families can provide financial support. This is especially important for students who are attending college on scholarships or loans. Third, family can help with homework and studying. Having someone to help you review for tests or proofread your papers can be invaluable. Plus, family provides a sense of stability and continuity. When things get tough at school, it is nice to know that you have a support network waiting for you at home.

How can you maintain healthy family relationships?

There are a number of ways to maintain healthy family relationships. One important way is to set aside time for family activities. This could include going on hikes, watching movies together, playing games, or just talking. Talking is actually underrated. It is a great way to stay in touch with your family and understand what's going on in their lives.

It is also important to be honest with your family about your academics. This includes sharing both your successes and your struggles. The more you share, the more they'll know, and the more knowledgeable they are, the better your relationship will become.

Another way to maintain healthy family relationships is to communicate with each other. Make sure that you are sharing your thoughts and feelings with your family, and encourage them to do the same. If your family is not open, you could try using a family journal to communicate with one another.

Finally, try to resolve conflict in a constructive way. If you have disagreements with your family, try to discuss them calmly and respectfully. Don't yell or get mad, that never helps. Instead, try to find a solution that everyone can agree on.

How to open up to your parents

Pick a time when you know they won't be busy, and start by saying that you need to talk to them about something important

Explain that you're struggling in school and tell them how their support would mean a lot to you

Be honest about what is going on in your life, both good and bad

Let them know if there are any specific things they can do to help you, such as checking in on your progress or helping with homework

Thank them for listening and be open to their suggestions

Resolving family conflict

Start by acknowledging that the conflict exists and that both sides have a valid point of view

Try to understand where your family is coming from, and explain your own point of view

Once you've both had a chance to talk, see if there is any middle ground that you can agree on

If not, try to come up with a compromise that everyone can live with

Remember that the goal is to resolve the conflict, not necessarily to win the argument.

Wrapping Up

Family plays a key role in academic success for a number of reasons. By providing support, encouragement, and stability, family can help students succeed in school. To maintain healthy family relationships, set aside time for family activities, communicate openly, and resolve conflict constructively. By following these tips, you can make sure that your family is helping you achieve academic success.

Do you have any tips for maintaining healthy family relationships? Share them with us in the comments below!

Author Bio:

Robert Griffith is a writing specialist and digital nomad. He works online for a marketing company, making cold calls and designing high-quality content. In his free time, Robert likes to volunteer for various causes.