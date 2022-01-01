Emberify: 8 Must-Know Tips to Manage Instagram Account Like a Pro

Instagram is a go-to social media platform for millions of people to meet their diverse needs. Though the application provides almost everything that a user needs to curate visual content, it can be daunting to manage the account amidst hectic schedules. From capturing photos to monitoring metrics, there are several processes to be carried out.

In such a case, professional marketers and businesses make use of online tools to simplify their tasks. Notably, they avail free instagram views trial to boost content visibility and reach broader audiences in no time. Similarly, there are still many ways to optimize your work. Interested in knowing those effective tips that save time, effort, and money on managing your Instagram account? All right! Go through this article to grasp what you need.

#1 Grasp All About Instagram

Understanding all about the application and its working algorithm is the first step to managing your Instagram account. Yes! If you are a newbie, you might not know much about the in-app features, content formats, guidelines, and other aspects that affect the growth of your profile.

Sometimes, even a minor mistake will lead to account suspension or block. In order to avoid this kind of risk, it is necessary to make a detailed study of the application. On the flip side, getting an overview of the algorithm helps to align your efforts and accomplish your goals by cracking them wisely.

#2 Set a Standard Style & Theme

Whoever you are and whatever niche you belong to, it is a good idea to set a standard look for your profile. If you share posts in different styles, your profile will not appeal to your audiences.

Hence it is recommended to set a unique theme for your profile and maintain it throughout the feed. So, you don't want to search for color, font, size, and other elements while creating every post. This way, your profile will have a cohesive appearance and impress your profile visitors. Make sure your Instagram bio is optimized and includes all the necessary information related to your profile.

#3 Prepare Content Strategies

Sharing content without any intention might not bring the result that you expect. An Instagram creator should possess content strategies to take forward goals on the right path. Ask yourself these questions while creating content strategies,

Why do I need to post on Instagram?

What do I want to achieve?

What idea do I have to post content?

What kind of hashtags should you use?

How can I impress my audience?

Is organic result adequate?

Do I need paid advertising or influencer marketing?

Apart from these, you shall consider anything that suits your Instagram profile. A perfect strategy plan will reflect in your profile in a positive way. Besides, opt for Emberify to garner more views and expand your content reach instantly.

#4 Craft a Content Calendar

Imagine you are brainstorming ideas and content format whenever you need to create a post. It will consume more time and effort for sure. So, it is advisable to prepare the content strategy plan beforehand.

You can take advantage of online tools like Google Docs to create a content calendar. So that the respective member will complete the process on or before the deadline. For instance, make separate columns such as date, content theme, content, design, publishing date, and so on. So you will not miss anything or get stuck at the last minute in creating content.

#5 Schedule Posts in Advance

Once the content calendar is ready, it's time to pre-schedule the posts. Either you can utilize third-party tools or avail in-app features to facilitate post scheduling process. Even if you are out of town or forget the post timing, the app will share your post on Instagram. This significantly helps to maintain your reputation and manage consistency among your target audiences.

#6 Automate Repetitive Tasks

If you are a brand owner or marketer, your Instagram profile will receive messages from prospects. However, there is no assurance that you or your team will be available 24*7 to respond to them. Also, you couldn't delay the response on behalf of your brand.

To overcome this, consider chatbots to manage tasks that don't require human intervention. Likewise, look for various legitimate ways to automate your tasks and focus on your essential tasks.

#7 Allocate Time to Engage

It would be best if you spent dedicated time engaging with your existing followers and potential audiences. Simply creating and sharing content will not be effective for your profile growth. Instead, create a community and put effort into serving their needs through your profile.

On the other hand, land on the profile of creators related to your niche and establish a relationship with them. Often, search for reputed profiles on Instagram and share your thoughts in their comment section. This way, your profile will be known to new audiences and maximize the chance of gaining followers.

#8 Analyse Insights Regularly

Since you find less time, you cannot miss out on measuring the performance of your profile. Similar to content creation, analytics requires equal attention. Analyze your audience behavior, monitor different metrics, and find out where your profile lags.

Based on the result, optimize content strategies and tweak the changes to enhance the performance of your profile later. Apart from this, take advantage of Emberiyf to boost engagement and increase the chance of going viral on Instagram.

Key Takeaway

Instagram is a vast landscape where opportunities are widespread. All you need to do is make use of them in the right way to reap the benefits you need. Also, you cannot attain success overnight. Just put your efforts in accordance with the audience's interest and wait for the right time. An additional tip is to stay up to date with the latest trends whenever possible and experiment with them.

Now you have a collection of tips that helps you to manage your Instagram account efficiently. Then, what's stopping you? Get back to ease your Instagram account management like never before.

