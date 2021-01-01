Does bitcoin need rules and regulations being a payment method?

Bitcoin is a digital currency that is available in every country of the world nowadays. However, apart from being a trading option, it is also entering into the other aspects of the financial system. Now, some countries are also referring to it to be a threat to the financial system. Also, it is widely being used as a payment method in some areas, and therefore, this virtual currency has led people to think if it is a good chance. More and more people are indulging in the use of cryptocurrencies to make payments, and therefore, it has led people to wonder if this virtual currency will need new rules and regulations. It is all because cryptocurrency like bitcoin is subjected to a high degree of fluctuations in prices. Therefore, the regulatory system of different countries cannot predict if they can handle it or not.

Some people are purchasing these digital coins from platforms that are widely known as a cryptocurrency exchanges. You can use a cryptocurrency like bitcoin using these platforms for purchasing and selling and also trading. However, you can store digital coins in the digital wallets or websites which are made for them. The attention of many people is drawn towards bitcoin because it is an incredible medium for making money. However, some people also believe that it is an incredible, unique, efficient, and quick medium to be included in the payment system. However, using bitcoin as a storage value is not working out to be pretty much good.

Apart from the incredible benefits of bitcoin, some people also believe that it is the risk factor in the country's financial system. The widespread popularity of bitcoin is increasing every day, and therefore, this virtual currency is imposing a severe threat to the Fiat currency. Also, the creation, as well as operation of cryptocurrency, is required a large amount of energy consumption. Due to the enormous power consumption, it increases the carbon emission. Also, the consumers are offered a higher degree of an open market city, price volatility, and the opportunity to perform illegal activities. Apart from this, terrorist financing and other illegal activities are also easily possible using these digital coins.

To date, the rules and regulations are kept aside from the cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. It's been many years since cryptocurrencies came into existence, and some coins like bitcoins are thriving to a large extent. However, people believe they can embrace innovation due to the broader acceptability of cryptocurrencies. However, the government of every country has to think for the best. Therefore, many countries believe that bitcoin requires new rules and regulations to control and regulate its movement. They believe it to be a threat to the financial system apart from the other threats to national security. Authorities raised the matter in the meetings of different governments after evaluating the risks and potential threats that bitcoin can pose to consumers and the financial system. For taking down the movement of bitcoins and unregulated cryptocurrencies, some countries are also looking forward to developing their digital coins. Therefore, they want to regulate these digital coins and their movement and include them in their financial system.

If any government from the world wants to regulate the movement and control of bitcoins, it requires complete changes in the governing framework and the traditional financial system. One of the most important reasons behind the thriving cryptocurrency is the drawbacks of financial systems, which is old and outdated. Therefore, with the new financial system with innovative transformation, it will be easier for the government to take hold of the cryptocurrencies and make them grow towards the common goal of economic upliftment.

Bitcoin is prevalent in every country of the world because it offers a high degree of security and transparency to the consumer. However, to ensure a hundred per cent security and protection for the investor, bitcoin regulation requires new rules. Initial coin offering is an ancient technique used by different stakeholders in the market. It can also imply to the bitcoins. The number of bitcoins in the market and their mining leads to a lot of cryptocurrency fluctuations. Therefore, the number of cryptocurrencies must be registered.

Last words

When cryptocurrencies were created, there were specific protocols to deal with them. However, due to the ever-changing world and its rules and regulations, things are different nowadays. Bitcoins are out of control as they are thriving every day. Hence, rules and regulations for their movements are essential to a certain extent.