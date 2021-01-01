Do you want some free bitcoins? Try these tested methods!

Details

Bitcoin is a digital cryptocurrency that people have started using as a method for making regular transactions. Everyone is aware of the outstanding benefits offered by bitcoins, but only a few of them can purchase them due to their massive price. If you want to be successful, you must visit and become a part of the crypto economy. But if you want to get some bitcoins for free, here are several methods that can lead you to the best crypto trading platforms. Some of them are listed in the following paragraphs.

Earn rewards with online shopping

One of the simplest ways to acquire bitcoins for free is through online shopping. If you shop online quite frequently, you can earn massive bitcoin rewards without spending any more. There are certain online services that provide you with some free bitcoin rewards if you shop online with any of their online e-commerce websites. All you need to do is a simple download and add an extension to your web browser. It will keep track of your activity and will help you to earn bitcoin cash back whenever you purchase from some specific online shopping websites.

There are several cashback services that allow you to earn free bitcoins by making online purchases using them. But you must keep one thing in mind that you will only be able to earn free bitcoin rewards if you purchase a product from any of its merchant partners. So, you must check its partner's online shopping websites and make a purchase with them. The more you will shop, the more rewards will keep on accumulating in your account, and later you can get them transferred to your bitcoin wallet. You also earn some additional bitcoins by referring the cashback service to your friends and relatives.

Online bitcoin lending

If you want to earn some bitcoins with minimum effort and without spending even a single penny, bitcoin lending is the perfect option for you. It is evident that bitcoin is an immensely popular cryptocurrency, and there is a massive demand for it all over the world. But being so expensive, it is a challenging task for most people to purchase bitcoins. So, some of them choose the easy way of borrowing bitcoins from other users, and if you own some bitcoins, you can lend them to others to earn extra bitcoins for free. It has become a highly popular method of earning free bitcoins amongst users.

There are some bitcoin lending websites where you can lend bitcoins to other users and earn good interest in return. There are numerous such platforms, and each one of them offers a varying interest rate to the lenders. So, you can compare a few of them and start lending your bitcoins to the one that provides you with the maximum interest rate.

Try some referral programs

If we talk about the ways to earn free bitcoins, affiliate marketing will be the most trending one. Marketing is a crucial aspect of almost every business nowadays. So, they are coming up with innovative methods to promote their products and attract more customers. One of the most popular marketing techniques is affiliate marketing. It focuses on motivating the customers to promote the products and influence their friends, family, and relatives to connect with the business as, in return, they are given some rewards.

Bitcoin is a new and popular topic, so most of the bitcoin companies are running certain referral programs that allow anyone to join and earn free bitcoins. All you need to do is join the program and refer your relatives, colleagues, and friends to join the same. There is a certain amount of bitcoin reward that you receive on each referral, and it may vary from company to company.

Write good info for blogs

A huge number of searches are made on Google every day about cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. So, there is a massive demand for well-researched content on bitcoins as websites, blogs, and forums need it on a regular basis. If you have good knowledge about the cryptocurrency market and can create unique, well-researched, and infographic content on bitcoins, you can easily earn some free bitcoins.

There are several SEO businesses and content writing companies that you can contact and offer your content. If they like your writing skills, you may be able to earn bitcoins with great ease.