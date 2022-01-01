Cryptocurrency Is Invading Your Favorite Entertainment

Details

It seems like cryptocurrency can be found everywhere you look these days

It seems like cryptocurrency can be found everywhere you look these days. It's constantly in the news, and now it is making its way into just about every form of entertainment in one way or another. We're looking today at some of the ways cryptocurrency is entering the different parts of the entertainment market and making an impact with its novel technology.





Crypto Games

Some of most talked about crypto news stories these days involve video games and how some games are being specially developed to take advantage of the full technological capabilities of crypto. A number of games allow players to earn crypto coins by doing basic tasks within the game or by selling resources in-game.

Axie Infinity is probably the most notable example, as the game was developed around the idea of building a crypto investment. Many of the possible actions in the game contribute towards earning crypto tokens, and some people have even managed to make a tidy profit from simply playing the game and using their earned crypto wisely.

Games like Apex Legends utilize a free-to-play model that encourages players to earn different kinds of currency. There are tons of games like that these days that work on the same kind of model, but it's only recently that cryptocurrency has been added as a payout method for games like Apex Legends and its competitors.

It makes sense though, because cryptocurrency is becoming a more widely accepted method of payment, and video games try to stay on the cutting edge of technology.

Online Slots

While online slots will often be lumped together with video games, they are a different beast altogether. Traditional video games are about entertainment, whereas slots and online casinos are often more about the allure of winning money. With accessible สล็อตแตกง่าย, players can earn money quickly and then cash it out with cryptocurrency. A lot of online slot providers are letting their players use cryptocurrency to buy in and to cash out.

Like conventional video games, online slots try to stay current with new technology. Many of them have started to incorporate virtual reality and even metaverse type-worlds, and adding cryptocurrency as a method of payment is simply a natural extension of the way online slots embrace technology.

Movies

Yes, even films are getting in on the cryptocurrency craze. Probably the most significant way movies and cryptocurrency are working together these days is through NFTs. This acronym stands for non-fungible tokens, and these are essentially unique digital items that can be purchased, often with cryptocurrency.

How would NFTs work with the movie industry? Filmmakers can sell a little digital piece of their movie, which is very easy these days, as many movies are made digitally. Whoever buys the digital piece becomes the new owner of a film clip, trailer, sound bite, or image from the movie. Owning a little bit of cinema history can be incredibly appealing to movie fans, which is why the NFT market is taking off in a big way. It's a natural fit for Bitcoin and other cryptos to be a part of the NFT movement.

Music

The music industry is adopting the same concept as the film industry when it comes to NFTs. Digital pieces of albums or songs are being sold off bit by bit, often using cryptocurrency to make the digital purchase enticing to crypto investors.

These rare collectibles are one-of-a-kind items that music fans are buying up in droves. Some NFTS are selling for thousands of dollars, and their rarity ensures that they retain their value. The cryptocurrency industry is built around the idea of risk and reward and earning money through smart investments. NFTs tie into that with some of the same appeal.

It looks like cryptocurrency is here to stay and making its way through the different branches of the entertainment industry like an unstoppable juggernaut. The NFTs we've talked about are a relatively new trend, and there's no telling what will come next between this marriage of decentralized finance and our favorite forms of entertainment. While the fervor around some of these ventures may die off after a while, it won’t be long before the next one rears its head.