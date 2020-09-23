CompTIA SY0-501 Exam and Practice Tests – Your Favorite Combo!

- Details
Today, almost every organization needs to be concerned about cybersecurity. This fact has literally driven a high demand for the professionals with proven knowledge and skills in this area. If you are an IT professional looking to have a successful career in this realm or you just want to change your sphere of activity to a security role, then the SY0-501 exam, which leads to the CompTIA Security+ certification, is a great place to start.
Launched on October 4, 2017, the SY0-501 exam is the current certification test for CompTIA Security+. This version will retire on July 2021. The vendor will launch the new version (CompTIA SY0-601) on November 2020. So, you have enough time to prepare for the current exam. This article is here to help you explore CompTIA SY0-501 in detail. Let’s start!
CompTIA SY0-501: Exam Description
The CompTIA SY0-501 exam includes up to 90 questions, which are either performance-based or multiple choice. The first type of questions is mainly focused on the candidates’ ability to solve complicated problems in a simulated environment. CompTIA allocates 90 minutes for completing this test. The exam is typically scored on a 100-900 scale and the students should earn 750 or more points to get the ‘Pass’ status.
It is important to note thatCompTIA SY0-501 is conducted in 4 languages:
- English
- Japanese
- Simplified Chinese
- Portuguese
Practice makes perfect, or so we believe. This phrase cannot be overemphasized when it comes to preparing for the CompTIA SY0-501 exam. Whether you choose to take an instructor-led course or decide to prepare on your own, ensure that you are preparing with practice tests that will help you receive an overview of the exam questions and familiarize yourself with the possible answers so you don't get overwhelmed during the actual assessment. Use exam dumps to increase your chances of achieving success in your test and obtaining the certificate.
CompTIA SY0-501: Main Benefits
The SY0-501 exam is a single certification test for CompTIA Security+. Therefore, passing it makes you a certified professional.This certificate is ideal for those specialists who have prior experience in security or are relatively new to the field. It is also designed for those who work in the related realms and want to switch to cybersecurity.
The CompTIA Security+ certification and its SY0-501 exam deal mainly with the core skills required for any job in cybersecurity. Passing the test and becoming certified can help an IT professional move into any intermediate-level cybersecurity position. Successfully completing the Security+ exam can help the individuals land various job roles, such as a security engineer, a security or systems administrator, a security architect, a junior IT auditor, a network administrator, a security analyst, and a security consultant. You will command a very good salary as these positionsare usually wellpaid.
Conclusion
The CompTIA SY0-501 exam is a certification test for those individuals who want to make a successful career, particularly in the information security field. The associated certificate will make one’sresume more valuable and attractive and will also give any person a good chance of becoming a qualified professional.
