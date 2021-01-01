Class 8 Maths Exams - Most important topics and notes ideas

Maths exams can be the most dreadful time for students in their whole academic experience. Yet, even with its famous reputation, maths is still the highest scoring subject and often considered enjoyable, only if done right. Class 8 is one of the most important years when it comes to maths. It explores various fields of maths such as fractions, graphs, shapes, geometry, etc, which have numerous applications in higher learning. So if you are someone who cannot bear hearing the subject's name or someone who enjoys it thoroughly, this guide will help you excel, no matter who you are, in exams not by hard work but by smart work.

CBSE Class 8 Maths mainly consists of 16 chapters, namely, Chapter 1 Rational Numbers, Chapter 2 Linear Equations, Chapter 3 Understanding Quadrilaterals, Chapter 4 Practical Geometry, Chapter 5 Data Handling, Chapter 6 Squares, and Square roots, Chapter 7 Cubes and cube roots, Chapter 8 Algebraic Expressions and Identities, Chapter 9 Comparing Quantities, Chapter 10 Visualising Solid Shapes, Chapter 11 Mensuration, Chapter 12 Exponents and Powers, Chapter 13 Direct and Inverse Proportions, Chapter 14 Factorisation, Chapter 15 Introduction to Graphs, and finally, Chapter 16 Playing with Numbers.

Each chapter covers different fields of mathematics. All of the chapters are as important as the other one as they are responsible for building your basics for higher learning. But some chapters such as Chapter 2 Linear Equations, Chapter 9 Comparing Quantities, Chapter 16 Playing with Numbers are given more weightage by CBSE.

For each chapter and the subtopics it covers, it is necessary to have separate notes. These notes of theory, formulae, diagrams come in handy for revision pre-exam.

Chapter 1 Rational Numbers, which covers the basics of fractions, is an easy topic; however, it must not be ignored as it forms the base for the further chapters in the book. It might not be given that much importance in exams but students should make clear notes of properties of rational numbers and other theoretical concepts.

Chapter 2 Linear equations on one variable consist of solving equations that have linear expressions on one side and numbers on the other side. Initial exercises are simple with word problems following the next, which are more important exam-wise and should be practiced thoroughly.

Chapter 3 Understanding Quadrilaterals consists of understanding polygons, basic properties of quadrilaterals, angles, properties of different quadrilaterals such as parallelograms, rectangles, rhombuses, squares. It is very important to draw everything in this chapter. Students can take each polygon and tabulate its properties in their notes.

Chapter 4 Practical Geometry has basic geometry where you draw shapes with measurements and angles given. It is of utmost importance to practice in this chapter and give yourself muscle memory of each angle and how it's constructed.

Chapter 5 Data Handling. The initial part of the chapter covers the basic grouping of raw data including drawing histograms and the latter part deals with probability. This is an important chapter and will come up a lot in further studies.

Chapter 6 Squares and Square roots cover simple methods to calculate squares and square roots. Calculating squares without going for actual computing. It is important to take notes of the formulae and tricks given to recognizing squares and square roots.

Chapter 7 Cubes and cube roots here we are introduced to prime factorization, perfect cubes. Although a small chapter, it is important to practice prime factorization here.

Chapter 8 Algebraic Expressions and Identities introduces basic algebra, identifying coefficients, binomials, multiplication of binomials. Here, the concepts learned in rational numbers and linear equations come full circle. You can make notes of these chapters and club them together.

Chapter 9 Comparing quantities introduces us to ratios and percentages, finding discounts, compound interest, deducing a formula for compound interest. This chapter has the highest weightage and is often seen on exam papers. The most important aspect is to solve its word problems.

Chapter 10 Visualising solid shapes is identifying objects from top, front and side views. This is one of the easier chapters that doesn't require much practice, but it requires more visualization as the name suggests.

Chapter 11 Mensuration consists of computing area, perimeter, surface areas, and volumes of squares, rectangles, cubes, cuboids, circles, semi-circles, and spheres. Students can tabulate each shape and its properties, areas, perimeters, surface areas, and volumes in their notes which will come in handy for back reference and before exams.

Chapter 12 Exponents and Powers using the knowledge learned the rational numbers and squares here we learn to add, subtract exponents and powers. It also has a standard form for which not much practice is required but an understanding of the rules of decimals is more necessary.

Chapter 13 Direct and Inverse Proportions again using rational numbers and ratios we learned in comparing quantities we are introduced to proportions and their inverses

Chapter 14 Factorisation consists of finding common factors and writing complex equations in a simple format.

Chapter 15 Introduction to Graphs has line graphs, plotting data points on graphs and joining them with lines. Having a plentiful practice of drawing line graphs is necessary to have a good grasp of this chapter

Chapter 16 Playing with Numbers has reverse multiplication challenging logic and reason. This chapter is different from others hence notes made will also be a bit different, theoretical concepts aren't as important students are required to apply logic and reason here which can be sharpened only by practice.

With these chapter-wise pointers highlighting the important topics and guiding you on how to make notes for them, you are well equipped to give your examinations with ease. Good luck!