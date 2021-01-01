Car Accidents: The Most Common Types and What to Do if You Are Involved in One

Shockingly, around 1.35 million people are killed on roads around the world every year. So, even the most diligent drivers can, unfortunately, find themselves involved in car accidents.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/CSkriQWeTVs

What to Do if You Are Involved in a Car Accident

Before looking at the most common types of car accidents, you should know what to do if you end up being involved in one.

The first thing you should do is call 911 or ask someone else to do it for you.

If you are seriously injured, do not move. Wait for emergency services to arrive. If you are not seriously injured, move away from the car to a place of safety.

Then, exchange information with the other driver and get details of passengers involved in the accident and any witnesses. That will help should you need to file a lawsuit.

You should also document the scene of the accident well if you are able to do so. Take detailed photographs and identify the officers at the scene.

Even if you have not been badly injured, you should seek medical assistance to ensure you have no internal injuries.

Then, contact your insurance company to begin the claims process.

You should also contact a car accident lawyer who can give you helpful advice and assist you in gaining compensation for things like medical expenses and loss of earnings.

The Most Common Types of Car Accidents

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the most frequent type of collision on roads in the United States is the rear-end collision. In fact, rear-end collisions account for 29% of all road accidents in the U.S.

Rear-end collisions are most often caused by tailgating, which means following a car too closely. Distracted drivers also cause rear-end collisions because they do not notice that traffic has slowed or stopped, and therefore do not have enough time to react.

Here are some of the other most common car accidents.

Crashing While Merging

Crashing while merging occurs when two lanes of traffic merge together and a car collides with another from the side.

These types of crashes are usually caused by drivers who fail to check blind spots before changing lanes. Speeding can also cause merging traffic crashes.

Side-impact Collisions

Side-impact collisions do not only happen from incorrectly merging with traffic. The accidents also commonly occur due to vehicles running red lights.

Side-impact collisions can be especially dangerous because there is less space on the side of a car to absorb the impact of the vehicle crashing into it.

Head-on Collisions

One of the most dangerous types of car accidents is the head-on collision.

Head-on crashes usually happen at high speeds, so even with safety features like airbags and seatbelts in place, they are often not enough to protect drivers and passengers from serious injuries. Head-on collisions are very dangerous and often fatal.

This type of car accident is commonly caused by reckless drivers and drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. But head-on crashes can also involve animals and stationary objects like road signs and trees.

Multi-vehicle Crashes

If there is a type of car accident that is generally more dangerous than head-on collisions it is multi-vehicle collisions.

Crashes involving multiple vehicles typically happen on busy roads like highways and freeways.

The cars and other vehicles involved in this type of accident can receive multiple impacts from various angles, which is why it can cause severe injuries to drivers and passengers.