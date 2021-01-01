Campervan Essentials: What to look for when getting one

Whether you’re looking to purchase a small and practical campervan for mini getaways or you’re looking for a full-time motorhome, there are a couple of campervan essentials to consider.

If it’s your first time purchasing a campervan, it can be difficult to know what you need. Ideally, you will have narrowed down the features you’re looking for in a campervan. But, have you considered the miscellaneous campervan essentials that you may need for day-to-day living?

There are many bits and pieces that you will need for campervan living that you may not have thought of yet. You certainly won’t want to wait until you’re on the road to figure out what you need by trial and error… To give you a heads up, we’ve put together a guide of the ultimate must-have campervan essentials and accessories to consider getting when you’re looking to purchase a campervan.

Campervan essentials

There are a couple of campervan essentials that are sure to make day-to-day living easy. Some of these essentials and accessories are really easy to find and can even be used in other areas of your life. The must-have campervan essentials include:

A drive-away awning

Whether you’re looking to purchase a small campervan or a full motorhome, having a drive-away awning is a great accessory that works to extend the usable space you have. Having an awning not only creates additional shelter but also creates a space that you can use for storage or to simply use as a porch area to eat and relax when you want to spend more time outside of the campervan.

Campervan levelers

Campervan levelers are a van must-have. Levelers are designed to ensure that your campervan is sturdy whilst parking. Having campervan levelers will enable you to explore different terrain as you’ll be able to ensure your campervan is level whilst on a slope.

Camping table and chairs

If you’re looking to get a smaller campervan that doesn’t offer a full seating area or has a significantly small footprint. Having a camping table and chairs is a great way to create an outdoor seating area for socializing and eating. Having these accessories is also helpful for meeting up with others as it creates additional comfortable space.

Kitchen essentials

The campervan kitchen essentials you’ll need will be very similar to the kitchen essentials you’ll use at home. The must-have campervan kitchen essentials include:

Miscellaneous kitchen accessories

Miscellaneous kitchen items include everything from crockery, cutlery, pots, pans, chopping boards, glasses, storage jars. All of these essentials are easy to get hold of. If you are only planning on using your campervan now and then, then you may even be able to pack any miscellaneous kitchen items that you already have at home.

Kitchen items

If your campervan has a refrigerator, freezer, cooker, and tap then you’re sorted! However, if you’re not particularly fussed about having a full working kitchen with all the appliances, you may want to look for a couple of additional kitchen items such as a cooler box, a camping stove, kettle, and water carrier. All of these items will enable you to cook effectively.

Bathroom essentials

Unless you’re lucky enough to be purchasing a campervan with a bathroom (for more info https://camperguide.org/camper-van-with-bathroom/), you may want to consider getting some of these must-have bathroom essentials.

Camping toilet

If you’re looking for a campervan without a bathroom, you may consider looking for a portable camping toilet system or a collapsible bucket that works well for those times when nature calls and there’s nowhere else to go. Another great option is a toilet tent which is ideal if you’re going to be pitching up in one area for a while with no accessible toilets.

Camping shower

There’s nothing worse than not having access to a shower for days on end. Luckily there are great options available for camping showers, from rechargeable pump showers that can be attached to the side of your campervan to portable solar shower bags for convenience. Whichever option you choose, having an accessible shower makes life easier especially if you’re going to be adventuring in the outdoors and swimming.

Toiletries

It goes without saying that toiletries are essential. Be sure to make sure you have plenty of soap, wipes, and toilet rolls available.

Bedroom essentials

Being on the road can be exhausting, hence, a good night of sleep is essential. Having a comfortable sleeping space is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your trip.

Bedding

The way you choose to sleep really comes down to personal preference. Some prefer to sleep amongst nature. For this type of camping, you may opt to look for camping bedding such as a sleeping bag and items such as a hammock that can be hooked to the van. If you’re looking to sleep amongst the stars, you can even create a space on the roof of your van. If you’re choosing to sleep within the van you can simply pack a couple of blankets and the usual bedding you would use.

Windscreen covering

If you’re not one for rising with the sun, a windscreen covering may be an essential bedroom accessory for you. Having a covering will enable you to shut off from the world and continue sleeping.

Miscellaneous campervan essentials

There are a couple of miscellaneous campervan essentials that many forget about. These include items such as clotheslines, washing bags, laundry soap, and a first aid kit. All of these items are essential to making your life easier and giving you peace of mind.

Takeaway

With this list of campervan essentials, you’ll be able to establish which essentials you require for your campervan. With so much to think about when you’re looking to buy a campervan, it can be easy for simple items that you may need to get pushed to the back of your mind. Now that we’ve given you the ultimate list of must-have essentials, you’ll be able to create a comprehensive checklist for your travels.









