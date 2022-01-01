Building a website for a real estate development company

Which site is right for me? Which site will be dynamic enough and easy to edit, one that I can add and update projects, one that. Will you find it quickly on Google and no less important than on a reasonable budget? With over 93% looking for a service or content first and foremost on the Internet - the importance of the company's website becomes critical. If they once said, "if you are not there, you do not exist," today say the same thing about the digital arena, which has become the most central thing in recent years. Add to that the corona plague, and you've got millions of people searching the web - but are you there? Does your site present you in the best way and "do the job"?

In the next review, we will explain the right steps for building a website for a real estate company and in general.

How to begin?

In the first stage, we will map the target audience and understand who we are addressing. Then we will think about the story we want to tell - why we are better. We will continue to create all the categories and information we want to display on the site. We will also check if we have enough graphic materials: photos, videos, or any other material that can help us present our products in the best way.

Website characterization

So after we decided on the story, we created categories on the website - we are currently building the website characterization - what appears and where? What categories will there be? What do we want to highlight and what to hide? We will then edit and write all the texts (copywriting) for all the site's pages. Once we have completed the characterization craft, we will have a "site tree" in hand - that is, one document that contains all the content we want to display. At this point, it is important to create good editorial work to create a light-hearted, pleasant-to-browse site and get to understand.

Choosing a platform for the site

We have prepared and put the site into practice to take the characterization. We need to choose a suitable platform. There are site builders who work independently, and companies provide this service. There are independent platforms such as WordPress and WIX. These, especially the WIX platform, allow inexperienced people to update the site, make changes to it, and re-adjust it every time. No matter which platform you choose, keep in mind that there is an annual cost of several hundred shekels for the benefit of "hosting the site."

Website design

Once we have chosen the platform that suits us, we will move on to the decisive stage: the website design, the brand colors, our design language, and the elements identified with us will be reflected in the website design. After we have designed, we will go through all the site pages, make sure that all the content and characterization principles are in it, and go live - a new site is born. Here are the best real estate web developers.

Mobile design

Most of the entrances to your new site will be what .mobile. Yes, the era of smartphones did not miss the real estate market either. Today all marketing material from presentations to a website must fit the cellular and tablet screens. Therefore great emphasis should be placed on building the mobile version enough to maintain the user experience in the best way.

The process of building a website can be pleasant, quick, and easy. The most important tip is to "tell a story," which means to say something special about your company - to find your unique angle and present it in the best way. Of course, all these good photos and videos can also help.

Suppose you are a real estate entrepreneur or a real estate company owner. In that case, we invite you to enjoy a quick process of building a website for the company, with experience and creativity and, most importantly - a site that will present you in the best way.