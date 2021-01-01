Blackjack Basics: What You Should Know About Doubling Down Strategy

Blackjack is arguably one of the most popular card games played in both online and land-based casinos. One of the best things about blackjack is that it is one of the casino games that give a house a tiny edge, usually less than 1%. But this is only for people who implement certain blackjack strategies. One of the most effective blackjack strategies is double down.

The double down is a very popular strategy in blackjack. Keep on reading this article to find out double down meaning, when to use it or when not, and any additional things you need to do about this strategy. If you want to obtain the best live blackjack experience from which you can benefit, the double down strategy will offer you just that.

What is Double Down in Blackjack?

The double down in blackjack game is when a player doubles their bet in the middle of a hand, after which they only receive one more card. It is no doubt that this strategy is very risky because if a player gets dealt a low card, they won’t hit again, thus risking losing twice as many chips. But when done right, it can be very profitable.

In certain casinos, you can double down once you have split your cards. This means you can double down each of your new blackjack hands if you wish.

Remember that knowing when to double down during a live blackjack casino game is crucial. It is all about getting the balance right between taking the risk and playing it safe. So, when is the right time to double down? Well, let’s find out.

When to Double Down

Here are instances when doubling down are a good move:

When the total of your cards equal 11

This is probably the most popular and ideal time to double down in blackjack. That is because there is a great chance that if you are 11, then one more card may hit blackjack or even get closer to it. Or, at the very least, you will not be able to break 21, so you can’t be beaten.

What’s more, even if you don’t hit 21, you could hit 18, 19, or 20, each of them is more likely to be the winner. Generally, doubling down on 11 is obligatory, and you shouldn’t be afraid to go after it. It is a perfect way to make money instead of waiting for the next hand.

When you have a hard 9 or 10

A “hard” hand describes where there is no ace involved. If you find yourself in this situation, this is a perfect opportunity to double down if the dealer is showing a lower card. If it is in the cards, you are placing yourself in a great opportunity to win against the dealer. When you use this tactic properly, it can increase your winnings over a long period.

When you have a soft 16, 17, or 18

The term “soft” basically refers to a hand where you have an ace plus another card. It is no secret that when playing online blackjack, an ace can be a real winner since it increases your chances of either hitting or getting close to 21.

However, don’t be too sure when you spot that ace. It is only advisable to double down in this situation when the dealer is showing a lower card.

When not to Double Down

Just like there is perfect timing to double down, there are also situations that it is a bad idea to do so, and you will find yourself losing a lot of money, too fast. Here are instances when you shouldn’t double down:

When the dealer has an ace

Of course, an ace is a very powerful card to have in your hand when playing a game of blackjack. That’s why it is a terrible idea to double down if the dealer is showing an ace. The odds are obviously in their favor to either hit close to 21 or hit blackjack.

If you have a hand bigger than 11

This is also a reasonable instance when you should double down. That’s because the chances of going bust are way much greater than your chances of hitting the right card, such as a nine or eight. Sadly, many players ignore it in the heat of the moment.

In this scenario, it is best to simply hit or stick on a lower total and hope that the dealer goes bust instead of doubling down.

Essentially, if you are not sure whether to double down, it is best to stick to the safe option and keep your bet the way it is. You have probably seen some players at blackjack tables always doubling down, and they are the players who lose their money significantly.

Additional Things to Consider Before Doubling Down

Here are things you need to know before you make this bold move in blackjack game:

Read through the casino rules on double down

You need to take your time and read your preferred casino’s rules regarding doubling down. That’s because double down rules vary from one casino to another. They have specific rules on when a player can and cannot double down. Reading a casino’s overall terms and conditions also allows you to enjoy beneficial and safe gambling on website with free online gambling sites.

Know how to signal that you want to double down

Another essential thing you need to know is how to give a signal to the dealer that you want to double down. This is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is push a stack of casino chips next to your current wager. This is accepted in most casinos across the world. If this method doesn’t work in your casino, all you need to do is to tell the dealer that you would like to double down.

Final Thoughts

Doubling down is a blackjack strategy that if used properly, can boost a player’s winnings. Now that you have understood everything about double down, including how it works, when to go for it, and when you shouldn’t, you can now look for the best casino and start playing the online blackjack game and use this strategy to increase your winnings.