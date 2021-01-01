Bitcoin – Why is it the king of cryptocurrencies?

When we hear the term cryptocurrency, the first name that pops up in mind is bitcoin. The first-ever cryptocurrency introduced and all other digital currencies floating in the market took inspiration from bitcoin. There are several features of bitcoin that make it better than other digital currencies, and a few of them are as follows.

Highly trusted and reliable

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, one of the most common features is their decentralized nature. Most of the cryptocurrencies are not controlled by any government authority, and bitcoin is also one of them. It increases the risks of thefts and fraud and is a significant reason why it is difficult to trust cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is the most popular digital currency, and the primary reason behind its success is that users can trust it easily. It is one of the most reliable cryptocurrencies as it is based on blockchain technology which provides the bitcoin network with excellent stability and security.

The stable network, better security, and excellent infrastructure make bitcoin a perfect cryptocurrency to invest in. Investors feel unsafe with most of the cryptocurrencies, but bitcoin provides them with a sense of security which is why most people prefer investing in bitcoins. Moreover, if we talk about the market value, there is no cryptocurrency that is even near bitcoin, which makes it the undisputed king of the market.

Excellent scope for future

No one wants to make an investment that won’t give them good returns in the future. The future scope is the most critical factor to consider while making an investment. Bitcoin is getting increasingly popular, and it has millions of users all over the world. A massive number of people are interested in bitcoin because of the excellent future scope it offers. The use and demand of bitcoin are increasing with each passing day, and it is the primary reason why it has excellent future potential. The supply of bitcoin is limited, and its demand is increasing. So, with fixed supply and increasing demand, it is obvious that the price of bitcoin will increase.

Moreover, as more people will start using bitcoins, there are chances that it may replace fiat currency as it becomes the primary payment method. It will put a lot of pressure on the government and will force it to make bitcoin a legal payment method, and if that happens, the early bitcoin investors will be able to take maximum advantage and make massive profits.

High transparency

Another useful feature of bitcoin is that it offers high transparency. Bitcoin transactions are completely transparent and can easily be tracked. It works on blockchain technology, and all the bitcoin transactions are recorded in the bitcoin ledger. It is a public ledger, so all the transactions recorded in it are visible to every user over the bitcoin network. So, it makes the details of the transaction transparent to the users and offers them some security. Moreover, the high transparency of the blockchain network opens up a lot of space for new innovations.

No inflation

Inflation is a situation that every fiat currency user has to face at some point. It is a situation when the government issues more currency in the market, which exceeds the demand and minimizes the purchasing power of people. It also leads to an increase in the prices of goods and services, which is termed inflation. If you are using bitcoins, there is no risk of inflation as bitcoin works on a system that is tailor-made to remove the risks of inflation. The supply of bitcoin is limited as only 21 million bitcoins can be mined in total. So, there is no possibility for the supply of bitcoin to exceed its demand which also removes the chances of facing inflation.

Lower transaction cost

Bitcoin transactions have zero involvement of any bank or financial institution. So, there are no additional charges that you need to pay for making a bitcoin transaction. It makes it quite convenient for the ones who need to make several transactions daily and helps them to save loads of money. If we compare it with other payment methods such as credit cards, you need to pay massive transaction charges with other payment options.