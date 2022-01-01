Bitcoin Gambling

Details

The online gambling industry has fully embraced cryptocurrencies since it appears to be a perfect mechanism that offers many solutions that fiat currencies fail to achieve. The integration of blockchain technology & cryptocurrencies with the online gambling industry has been a huge step forward with many benefits to its players.

One of the many advantages that bitcoin gambling has over the traditional casinos is divisibility. The smallest unit in Bitcoin is one satoshi which is roughly one one-hundred-millionth of a bitcoin, this enables micro-transactions that traditional payment methods cannot achieve, it is especially useful for players since it can limit their spending, and simply enjoy the casino games, win or lose.

Another major advantage would be the ease of use, deposits and withdrawals are fast and convenient for the players. Unfortunately, with traditional online casinos delays in withdrawals are a very common things, your funds may take weeks to arrive, and it never actually reaches you directly since withdrawals are usually processed by third party payment gateways. With Bitcoin casinos, withdrawals can be processed within 24 hours, and go straight to your wallet, there are no intermediaries between you and your funds, as the popular bitcoin slogan says; "You are your own Bank".

Players can send money and bet online without going through a third-party system. This allows the transaction costs to be settled in the matter of minutes, and allows the transaction fee to be minimal. When you send a transaction, you don’t need to submit personal details so people from all over the world can access the online gambling games.

Furthermore, your privacy in most crypto casinos is protected, you do not have to undergo tiresome and lengthy KYC processes, or any other intrusive personal data submission, unless in rare cases where there is an instance of fraud that needs further investigation.

Blockchain Technology & Provably Fair Games

Blockchain Technology is the backbone of all cryptocurrencies, it is a distributed ledger that keeps track of each transaction made in an encrypted and immutable form. Any Bitcoin Casino can take advantage of blockchain technology and build a decentralized platform that allows it to record all of its bets/transactions in the blockchain which greatly eliminates any trust issues with their customers, since the following creates a fully transparent and trust-less environment for both parties. Crypto casinos can also host games that are 100% provably fair which allows players to manually very each roll instead of relying on the casino’s algorithm or third-party gaming providers. The order of power simply shifts from crypto casino to their players, which leaves zero possibility for fraud or cheat by the casino.



However, not all crypto casinos utilize blockchain technology to the fullest, some are completely decentralized and others are hybrid, meaning they offer both cryptocurrency and fiat as payment methods, hybrid casinos are closer in feel to traditional online casinos.

Bitcoin Casino Reviews

While gambling can be a thrilling experience and winning big is not something far-fetched, the experience of gambling online can quickly turn into a nightmare, since there exists lots of bad actors in the crypto cyberspace; it is very common to cross paths with scammers, fraudsters and cheaters, The Crypto ecosystem has always been compared to the wild west, due to the lack of regulatory bodies and pseudo-anonymity of transacting with bitcoin. There are hundreds of crypto casinos, and it could be very overwhelming for players to make their own decision on what constitutes the better or safer crypto casino. Players can benefit from trusted bitcoin casino review platforms that aims in protecting their gambling experience from bad actors, and unsafe gambling platforms.