Best Video Converter and Compressor - Reduce Large Video Files Size

Details

Video has become a part of the daily life of modern society. Unfortunately, in everyday use, videos are not as flexible as you might think. You may find it difficult to play your video on various devices or upload it to your social media due to the video size being too large. For that, you need a video converter to fix the problems.

There are many video converters out there in the market but only a few of them are reliable. WinX Video Converter is one of the best video converters yet compressors. It was released almost 12 years ago, and so far it has been used by many users. That's why we are interested in reviewing this software. If you're curious, keep reading to the end because you'll get valuable information.

Highlights of WinX Video Converter

First, this software offers so many possibilities for conversion, 400 conversion presets actually! There is also a wide range of support such as 4K/8K conversion, UD and UHD formats, and other tools. When you think of a video converter, you most likely think of a large amount of storage. This does not apply with WinX Video Converter because you only need 125 MB on your hard disk, an Intel/AMD processor with a minimum capacity of 1GHz, and RAM with a capacity of 256 MB.

To understand this software more deeply, it would be better for you to understand its features:

1. Ability to minimize video without loss of quality

This feature is at the top of the list because it is used the most. WinX Video Converter can reduce up to 95% of 4K/HD video size but with the same quality. That means you can upload any video freely to social media.

2. Ability to convert quickly

Thanks to the technology embedded in it, WinX Video Converter can decode much faster. Thus it can process and encode 4K/1080p videos in a very short time. You'll get 47X the processing speed.

3. Ability to convert videos from and to various formats

Some similar software only can convert, but with WinX Video Converter, you can convert videos to and from almost any format you are familiar with.

4. Ability to enhance high-quality images

WinX Video Converter offers so-called image enhancement technology. This technology is executed on demand (when you run the conversion process). For that make sure you activate it before the conversion process is carried out.

5. Ability to play media

WinX Video Converter gives you a functional media player. This media player allows you to play each file so you know which parts need editing. With the help of this feature, you can perform precise audio trimming, duration trimming, subtitle addition, sound enhancement, and more.

6. Ability to add subtitles

Often you feel the need to add subtitles. By adding subtitles, you can make your video viewers better understand the content you are trying to convey. WinX Video Converter lets you add subtitles, disable them and even choose the right subtitles for your videos.

7. Ability to auto copy

Do you feel you are wasting too much time in your video conversion? WinX Video Converter offers an Auto Copy function to significantly reduce video conversion time. We have tested this feature with an MP4 file and found that it was successfully converted to MOV without changing the initial video code.

8. Deinterlacing feature

For those of you who don't understand, this feature is a feature to remove pixel lines that were already in the original video. So in other words you may be able to produce a better-converted video than the original video! Videos with blurry images are a thing of the past.

9. Video Transcoding 4K, HEVC, 60fps

This feature allows you to transcode 4K video, HEVC format, and 60fps video. Your videos will play on various devices. Don't worry because you can optimize the format for a wide variety of devices.

10. Ability to create slideshow

WinX Video Converter makes sorting files into slideshows easier than ever.

And how to compress video with WinX Video Converter? Now we will show you how to reduce the size of your video without compromising the quality. Here are the steps:

1. Download the software from the official WinX link.

2. Install it on your computer.

3. Once installed, the program will create a shortcut in the start menu folder but you can create a shortcut icon on your desktop.

4. You will be presented with a simple interface. Go directly to the Videos tab. There are many resolutions to choose from. For the best compression quality, it may be necessary to decrease the output value. You can choose a suitable one among the available output formats. Some of them are devoted to certain devices.

5. Import the video input into the interface and adjust the bit rates, codecs, and the aspect ratio. Remember not to overdo the settings as it can mess up the output video quality.

6. Click “Run”.

7. After the conversion process is complete, you will see a message: “All jobs have been completed.” That means the output video has been saved on your computer.

Conslusion

WinX Video Converter is for those of you who want a great tool that can not only convert and compress your videos but also enhance them. Immediately download and experience the great features provided!