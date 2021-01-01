Best Hospital in Neurorehabilitation

Details

Many people need rehabilitation and neurorehabilitation to help them return to normal life and adjust their lifestyle to the new health condition. Post-stroke medicine and rehabilitation are among the most important areas of rehabilitation because the duration and quality of life of a person after a stroke depend on how timely, high-quality, and competent it is.

Stroke rehabilitation

In a stroke, the blood supply to the brain is disrupted and the nerve tissue in the affected area dies. Consequences for people who had a stroke include functional impairment of certain parts of the brain. The main goal of neurorehabilitation is to guide the brain's recovery process in the right direction. The best way out of the situation is to undergo therapy in a specialized stroke rehabilitation center. There, the stroke rehabilitation program will be of high quality and individual.

The neurorehabilitation program has its stages. So, in the first hours and days after a stroke, physicians fight for the patient's life, using medications and other means to restore cerebral blood circulation. This also reduces the severity of complications. During the acute period, the patient stays in the hospital.

Early neurorehabilitation begins when there’s no threat to life, and lasts up to six months. It is during this period that the physician can already assess the health state, detect all the consequences of the stroke, and choose among stroke rehabilitation programs. The patient returns home but visits the hospital every day in order to undergo rehabilitation therapy.

After six months, the patient's state of health normalizes, the lost functions partially return, and the physician adjusts the neurorehabilitation program. This period lasts up to a year.

It is also beneficial to join a stroke support group that will provide help for the patient and family members. If no support group is available in a place of residency, patients can join an online stroke support group or register their own group on the related platform.

How to choose the best hospital in neurorehabilitation?

The medical facility where patients undergo post-stroke rehabilitation must meet certain criteria. To start with fundamentals, any neurorehabilitation center is a medical organization, so it has to have a certification. The information about it can usually be found on the official online recourse.

Another thing worth your attention is the rehabilitation program itself. The name of the program usually does not say anything, nor does it guarantee that the services will be of high quality. Therefore, it is better to find out the details of the program, i.e. how it works, what its essence is, the content of the program, and the criteria for participation in it.

And last but not least is looking for the reviews, and paying attention to the details that are important to you. Ultimately, all of the conditions, services, and aspects of the program and hospital stay have to be taken into account while choosing the best neurorehabilitation hospital for you.

Best hospitals for neurorehabilitation

You can choose the best hospital in neurorehabilitation from the list below:

Neurological Rehabilitation Clinic Godeshohe Bonn

St. Mauritius Therapieklinik Meerbusch

Maternus Rehabilitation Clinic Bad Oeynhausen

Rehabilitation Clinic Benedictus Krankenhaus Feldafing

Neurological Rehabilitation Clinic RehaNova Cologne

Or, you can visit the Booking Health website and choose the best hospital in neurorehabilitation from a full hospital list.

Going for neurorehabilitation during the lockdown

Lockdown made it harder to go abroad for treatment and rehabilitation. In addition, you need to have expertise on the subject, so that trip and treatment go easy.

For over 15 years, Booking Health has provided the services necessary to go abroad for neurorehabilitation. The company takes care of all organizational aspects including negotiation with the administration of the healthcare facility, getting an invitation from the hospital, and visa issuing during a lockdown.

For more information about the best stroke rehabilitation centers and available rehabilitation programs, visit the Booking Health website.