Advertising Strategies for Detroit Business Owners

Detroit is a unique city in itself. And with that uniqueness requires business owners to develop a strategy for targeting their intended audience in the city.

Plus, throw into the mix the vast changes that the global pandemic has caused, Detroit business owners will need to get creative in how they advertise.



The online world has thrown a bit of a spinner into the mix, where now businesses will need to plan for both traditional advertising campaigns as well as online ones—but ensuring the two work in situ and result in one large integrated campaign.



The reason that an advertising strategy is more important than ever before for Detroit business owners is because likely the majority have suffered financially with yo-yo shutdowns and limited ways to actually keep their businesses running. A successful advertising campaign can get the finances back on track, but it will require having a detailed plan of attack that fully supports your business objectives.

That is why we have rounded up the top advertising strategies for you to follow. Here is everything you as a Detroit business owner should keep in mind before you spend the big bucks on advertising.

1. Simple is best

This age-old marketing advice still holds true today. The simpler your advertising campaigns can be, the easier it will be for your audience to understand the message and remember the call to action. And to ensure it is simple from the audience’s perspective, you will want to map out the customer journey so you can understand their experience from your perspective. A simple message will ensure that anyone and everyone understands your advertising strategy and you get the biggest bang for your buck.

2. Go for billboards

While the online world of advertising is as competitive as ever, you can break through the noise and really stand out with Detroit Billboards. With the city being the most popular in all of Michigan, you will get hundreds of thousands of impressions with a strategic OOH billboard campaign, and at a very reasonable price as well. Most people drive in Detroit and with one of the largest airports in the country, you can be confident that when it comes to driving brand awareness, billboards in Detroit are the way to go.

3. Get creative

The world has been so serious and stressed the last two years, it is time to have some fun and get creative with your advertising. No one will remember a boring and dry advertising campaign. So don’t be afraid to take a risk and go out there with a really strong message. The people of Detroit will really appreciate your boldness and value your creativity too—likely getting you some more loyal customers as a result.

4. Know your audience

This one is super important and it is vital to remember that you are not your audience. In fact, the people of Detroit are generally blue-collar workers who have families and are working hard to earn a living. With numerous factories like Ford that call this city home, it is important to find ways through advertising to be relatable and empathetic, showing that you not only care but that you also understand them. Figure out ways to get them to care about what you are advertising and find common ground points that make you connect with them.

5. Figure out your ROI in advance

If you are going to be advertising, you are also likely going to be spending some of your money on these campaigns. You want to ensure that for every dollar you are spending, you are getting more than that in return in the form of business. So it is important to figure out how you will be able to measure your advertising campaigns during your strategy sessions so that once the campaigns are finished, you can measure your results and learn going forward into the future.

6. Mix it up

There is no one cut and paste way to advertise in Detroit. To ensure that you reach the right people, you not only need to target them strategically but ensure that your advertising integrates into multiple mediums so that they see your messaging more than once. Detroit business owners who master the integrated advertising campaigns tend to have the most successful long-term in the city.



There are numerous ways to reach audiences in Detroit. As a business owner, these six tips will help you create a strategy that you can confidently execute and give you the best chance for success in Michigan’s largest metropolitan city!