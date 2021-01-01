Advantages of Retractable Awnings

Retractable awnings are not only a pleasant extension to offer a beautiful patio but also accentuate the exterior of your house. Enjoying a delightful sunset or drizzling afternoon at awnings has its charm.

From bagging an extra living space to unwind the blessings of nature, retractable awnings have so many benefits to offer.

If you are yet to decide if you should go for retractable awnings or not, this article will educate you on the benefits of retractable awnings!

Here are 7 considerable advantages of Retractable Awnings:

Protection from the scorching sun

The early morning sunshine and sunset are pleasurable experiences. But experiencing sunshine during scorching summer afternoons is surely a curse. Extending a retractable awning helps in obstructing the heat waves reaching your ways inside the home.

So, without having a retreat indoors, you can enjoy an impeccable time with your family outside under the retractable awning new jersey.

Highly Affordable

Any form of installation requires you to invest a considerable amount of money. However, the worth is calculated on the required investment and derived benefits.

When it comes to awnings, it is an economical way to extend your outdoor spaces without spending fortunes. If you construct a permanent structure that will cost you 6 times more than a retractable awning.

Extends your living space

The more you have, the more you aspire for! This is true for space as well. No matter how spacious is your house; you always intend to extend it more. What could be better than extending your living space by using retractable awning?

You can get a beautiful outdoor seating area to enjoy impeccable shades of nature. Whether it is to play on a shady evening or to enjoy sun rays on chilly winter days, this would be an ideal space for a family to enjoy together.

Saves money

There might be a certain room in your house that turns so hot during summers that you have to run your air conditioner day and night to make the space usable.

This builds up a huge electricity cost. You can save a fortune by extending a retractable awning fitted over a patio or bi-fold doors. It will extend a warming shade for your indoor space and cut your cost for cooling appliances running day and night.

Refrains the rain

As the weather is highly unpredictable, you don’t know when a sunny day turns into a rainy day. Having a retractable awning assures that the rainwater doesn’t enter in through windows, as after a fun-filled rainy day, it’s hard to clean indoors when water slips in through these openings.

Highly usable

The easy-to-use feature of retractable awnings makes them highly usable for all seasons. You can use it to enjoy sunshine in winters while saving your indoors from the scorching heat during summers.

You can choose electric or manual awnings as per your budget and preferences. Although electric awnings are just a push-button away, for manual awnings you have to unroll by winding a crank arm and then roll-up.

Non-intrusive

If you think that the installation of retractable awnings may impact the appearance of your home, you are wrong! Instead, these awnings are capable of upgrading the exterior of your home.

With a wide range of designs and styles available, you can suitably choose one that adds glamour and functionality to your house. Choose the one that perfectly matches your home’s theme and style.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are retractable awnings worth it?

Retractable awnings are a stylish solution to improve shade area outdoors without spending fortunes and permanent changes to your outdoor layouts. Erecting a permanent structure may damage the exterior appearance of your house, if not built-in sync. Secondly, the cost of such a permanent structure is high as well.

It contributes to lowering your energy bills as well.

Do retractable awnings protect from rain?

Yes, there are rain awnings that withstand rain to protect your indoors. However, most of the awnings are not designed to stand up against snow loads or heavy rains. Awnings require good maintenance if you are residing in an area experiencing heavy rains.

Do retractable awnings last?

If you choose a rugged heavy-duty framework for your awnings, it is expected to last up to 15 years. With the regular maintenance and good care of your awnings, you can use it for years without any trouble. Most of the motorized awnings are warranted for 5 years.

Are awnings outdated?

The houses in the 1920s used a dome, casement, and standard awnings to curb the solar glare and gain. Most of the arts and craft awnings are influenced by contemporary touch. Placing them in a backyard is a good idea to use without distorting their looks.

What is the average cost of a retractable awning?

Several variables such as size, design, material, and type of retractable awnings that you are going to use affect the cost of retractable awnings. However, the average cost stands between $500 to $2000.

How do I care for my awnings?

The best part of installing an awning is that you don’t need to take down, store, and reinstall. Once installed, you can use it for years. If you choose an old-styled permanent awning, it may require a lot of maintenance.

Choose the awning services from the specialized awning company for reliable construction and withstanding all-weather conditions.

Conclusion

From creating extra space to extending outdoors to enjoy the weather, retractable awnings is the most viable option to choose. When the sun reaches its peak and showers scorching heat, retractable awnings are a great way to use your outdoors with its shade, shelter, and temperature control.

Especially, if you install an electric retractable awning, it is just a push-button away to turn your backyard into a place of vacation.

If you are looking for a sunroom in your home, restaurant, or any other commercial property, a retractable or customized awning is the best thing to consider.