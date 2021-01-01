Advantages of playing Bitcoin casino games

Details

With the technological advancements used by casino sites, you no longer have to spend more money just to visit your preferred land-based casino. You can place bets anytime and wherever you are. Just ensure a stable internet connection for a smooth gaming experience.

Aside from the hundreds of games to choose from, there are several banking methods such as bank transfers and cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin (BTC) using your preferred crypto wallet. If you’re not aware, crypto is a decentralized digital currency used in exchange for goods and services online.

Since it is decentralized, the funds are directly sent to the receiver and cancel out the use of third party merchants. With this, crypto transactions can last up to minutes or even seconds. This is why most bettors enjoy the fastest withdrawal in this Bitcoin casino trend. However, make sure to provide the correct info because crypto transactions are irreversible.

On the other hand, Bitcoin is the first and most valuable coin developed by a pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. Even though there are a lot of attempts to find out who the real Satoshi Nakamoto is, his true identity remains a mystery.

What makes BTC the most valuable coin in the market is that it has a limited supply of 21 million coins but has a high demand in the market. It also has the highest trading volume which makes it easy to trade BTC with other currencies. Thus, a lot of firms, private companies, and online casino sites are now accepting the use of Bitcoin. Well, here are the reasons why you should use BTC when playing casino games:

High maximums and low minimums

With Bitcoin, you can deposit as low as $4 into your account or maybe even lower depending on the casino site. You can also withdraw up to six figures depending on your preferred currency without hassle.

Fast transactions

Using BTC guarantees faster transactions. You no longer need to wait 3 to 5 business days for your payments or withdrawals to be processed. No matter how big the amount is, most BTC transactions will only take a couple of minutes.

Enhanced privacy

All of the crypto transactions are recorded on a public distributed ledger called blockchain. Even though it is accessible by anyone, your personal information is hidden and encrypted. With every transaction, you don’t need to provide any personal information. Just provide your BTC/crypto address or simply scan the QR code. This reduces your risk of exposing yourself to hackers and other fraudulent activities.

Bonuses and promotions

You better watch out because some sites offer bonuses if you use BTC to deposit funds. It can be free spins bonuses or bonus money that you can use to place more bets. However, make sure to meet the wagering requirements to claim your reward

Global currency

Since there is no universal law that prohibits the use of crypto, it can be used to transact from anywhere in the world. In fact, it blurs the line between borders.

Even though there are a lot of advantages when using Bitcoin, you should still be aware of how volatile it is. Take advantage of the fastest withdrawal in this Bitcoin casino trend but remember to observe responsible gambling at all times.