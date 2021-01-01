Advantages and disadvantages of different types of bags

Details

Plastic bags like poly bags have become part of everyday life, however, they cause a great environmental impact from the moment they are manufactured until they are discarded. Faced with the great pollution that they pose and trying to comply with the rule of the 3 Rs (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle), new alternatives have been created for the eradication of plastic bags. Thus, other types of bags have been invented, made of different materials, all of them with their advantages and disadvantages. Today we have more opportunities and it's getting easier to get whatever kind of bags we need.

The cloth bag can be used countless times, each time you go shopping, which means a great reduction in plastic bags. In addition, there are many models with very attractive designs. However, it must be taken into account that they are not biodegradable and cannot be recycled since their composition is very complex.

Potato starch bags are biodegradable, they can be decomposed into nutrients and biomass that occur under natural conditions. This means that they are disposable, so their useful life is short. In addition, they usually have a high percentage of petroleum compounds in their composition. So this type cannot be said to be very environmentally friendly because it requires a lot of petroleum compounds.

Photodegradable bags are degradable. It is a type of plastic that comes from polyethylenes, and when mixed with an additive called Politbatch Deg, polyethylene degrades under the unique influence of light and heat. The disadvantage is that they do not come from a renewable source and, if the degradation is not controlled, the fragments in which it breaks can leak into the aquifers.

Paper bags can be easily recycled as they come from a recyclable source, however they increase the demand for paper and are disposable. They are also easily broken and, if they get wet, their recycling will be of poorer quality. To carry a fairly heavy load, this type is not recommended. Its perishable nature makes it only suitable for carrying relatively light items.

Plastic bags can be recycled. For this to happen, they must be deposited in the yellow container for containers. In the treatment plants they transform them into plastic granules, polyethylene pellets and use them to make other products. It has a great drawback and it is that they take hundreds of years to degrade, which has caused great environmental problems due to the inability of humans to control them.

After reviewing the types of bags, there is one thing to mention, the best option of all these bags is the one that is not used. Hopefully this article was useful for you. Thanks for reading and have a good day!