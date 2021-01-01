9 Reasons to Become a Plumber

Details

If you recently graduated and aren't sure what to do with the rest of your life, you should consider becoming a plumber. The same is true if you aren't happy in your current profession and are looking for something else.

There are several benefits of working as a plumber that you may not have ever considered.

#1 Job Stability

One of the best reasons to become a plumber is job stability. You want a job where you will be in high demand and a job where you don't have to worry about being outsourced. Studying to become a plumber will check off both of these boxes.

People are always going to need plumbers to perform installations and repairs. As a plumber, you will always have a job, and there will always be work for you.

#2 Variety

If you get bored with tedious work and doing the same thing every day, becoming a plumber could be the perfect fit. Plumbers perform different jobs every day. One day, you could be fixing a toilet, and the next, you could be providing 24-hour septic service. You will always work a variety of jobs, which is neither tedious nor boring.

In addition, there are different industries for you to work in. You could design plumbing systems for new buildings or work with the city/municipal water company to repair, replace or develop new plumbing technology. This is a job where you will never get bored.

#3 Excellent Salary

Plumbers make more money than you think. The average salary for a plumber is $50,000 per year, depending on where you live. For example, the average wage for plumbers in New York is $76,410 per year.

Working as a plumber can be very lucrative, and there is always room for advancement and higher pay.

#4 Less Student Loan Debt

Most jobs that pay over $50,000 a year require a 4-year college degree, resulting in a pile of debt after graduation.

Becoming a plumber doesn't require a four-year education. You can start in a vocational school to learn the basics, and then start a paid apprenticeship to continue your education.

#5 A New Workplace Everyday

If you don't like the idea of sitting in an office all day at the same desk, around the same people, becoming a plumber could be great for you.

Plumbers work in different places every day with different people. It is hard to get bored with a job like this.

#6 Freedom

Plumbers have the option of becoming independent and going into business or themselves. This isn't an option for many professions.

The freedom a plumber has is great if you have a family to support or you need a flexible schedule.

#7 Personal Benefits

Becoming a plumber can be beneficial for your mind and body. Every day, you try to find what is causing problems. You also need to develop solutions to the problems, which keeps your mind sharp.

In addition, plumbing is not sedentary work. The physical requirements of the job will keep you active all day, keeping you in shape.

#8 Respect

We all want a job that earns us respect and that we can be proud of, and working as a plumber will help you achieve this. Everyone will need a plumber at some point in their lives, and if you are the one to solve their plumbing problem, you will have their gratitude and respect.

In addition, you will feel good about yourself when you complete a job to the customers' satisfaction.

#9 No More Expensive Plumbing Bills

If you have plumbing skills, you will never have to pay someone else to handle plumbing jobs in your home. This may not be the top reason to become a plumber, but it certainly is an incentive.

If you are unsure of what you want to do with the rest of your life, you should consider becoming a plumber. This profession will help you earn a good living, and there are plenty of other benefits that can benefit you in the future.