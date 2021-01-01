5 Best Universities of the US East Coast

Let's say you've always dreamed of choosing the US East Coast as the place to spend your youth. So this is a smart choice especially considering the number of educational institutions. You can even combine student activities and leisure. Here are the five best universities on the US east coast worth checking out.

1. Washington & Lee University

And here is the first option, which is ideal for many first-year students. This educational institution was founded in 1749 and has been perfectly preserved. You can count on an excellent campus and dorm rooms, which is especially true for those from another region. In addition, the university has an interesting history. The fact is that in 1796, George Washington allocated twenty thousand dollars, which allowed the educational institution to avoid bankruptcy and become one of the best in the region.

If you love the humanities, business, management, or art history, you should choose this educational institution.

2. Carnegie Mellon University

Here's another great option for ambitious students. The fact is that CMU is an excellent choice for those interested in information technology, robotics, and artificial intelligence. In addition, here, you can study management, economics, and linguistics. The university was founded in 1900 and is still one of the most popular educational institutions.

Moreover, CMU has a partnership agreement with IBM, so you have every chance of a successful career if you show a passion for the educational process.

3. University of Virginia

UVA is a great option for ambitious people. By the way, did you know that Thomas Jefferson founded this university and personally designed the campus? This educational institution is ideal for those who adore architecture, astronomy, and philosophy. However, no one forbids you to choose another area to grow your professional skills.

In addition, UVA has many partnerships with IT companies, so you can surely count on a successful start in your future career. Start preparing for your entrance exams today.

4. Emory University

The EU is a great option for socially active people. The fact is that this university has a lot of advantages. Most of the graduates are employed in the first year after graduation. In addition, the EU participates in eco projects and social campaigns. You can surely get a lot of experience as a volunteer. Plus, the university has a long-standing friendship with Coca-Cola, and you can use this fact to build your future career. You can likely get a good job offer well before your graduation.

5. Johns Hopkins University

JHU is ideal for those who want to link their career with military development. The fact is that the university conducts military research for the US Army. In addition, you can study everything related to medicine, physics, economics, and management. And don't forget that the local campus is one of the most beautiful in the region.

Why Should I Choose One of These Universities?

Well, you probably want to choose the best educational institution to build a successful career in the future. These five universities will allow you to stand out from the crowd and achieve your goals. Imagine having great campuses, laboratories, libraries, and famous professors waiting for you. You can certainly get knowledge here if you make an effort. In addition, all graduates have a good chance of finding a job. Most likely, this fact is the greatest motivation for most people.

Is It Difficult to Study at These Universities?

The educational process is unlikely to cause you many problems, especially if you are willing to work. If you do not spend time exclusively on entertainment, you have every chance of success. Furthermore, it is unlikely that the local professors will be biased towards you. So this is why you have nothing to worry about. Start the preparatory stage, and you will be able to enroll in one of the above universities.

Final Words

You now know more about five great educational institutions. It's time to make the final choice. Explore each option and make a list of the advantages and disadvantages. This strategy will allow you to narrow your interests down to a couple of universities. You may need a couple of weeks to make a final decision. Take your time and rely on those factors that will allow you to count on a great career in the future.