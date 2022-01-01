5 Best online slots in Australia for 2022

Details

What do we expect to find in the exciting online slots in Australia this year? A unique plot that will not make us bored and will bring an interesting flavor to the long-studied rules. A high level of return of funds, of course, because all players want to spend less, but get more.

We offer the top 5 best online slots, verified by fancasinos.com experts:

Gypsy Rose,

Kitty Cash,

Cosmic Quest: Mystery Planets,

Legend of the Nile,

Big Bad Wolf.

Gypsy Rose

Fabulous representative among slot games from BetSoft is distinguished by its special brilliance and abundance of colors. And this is understandable because the gypsies do not like dullness and monochrome. 5 reels of the 3D slot spinning make mysterious combinations of Tarot cards, spell books, and love potions. The whole process is closely watched by an attractive gypsy Rose in the corner of the screen. She also rewards you with extra cards, when you land two wild symbols and opens up access to the bonus of 10 free spins and tarot cards that promise lucrative prizes. The RTP of this one of the best online slots in Australia is a whopping 97.63%.

Kitty Cash

The product of 1x2Gaming is so cute that any adult and child would definitely like it. Oh, unfortunately, kids are not allowed to play pokies. Simplicity and colorful cartoon pictures are striking in this awesome variant of the best online slots. The interface is not overloaded with unnecessary details and animation, because this can distract the player. The 97.86% RTP of the slot gives every player an excellent chance of winning. Collect scatter symbols and get from 5 to 15 free spins. Playful cats offer small but steady wins on their 9 pay lines.

Cosmic Quest: Mystery Planets

How have you ever been in space before? No? Then join one of the best online slots from Rival Gaming and start your exciting journey. The reels of the space slot spin at the speed of light, giving out up to 800 pay lines one by one. Match planets, rockets, spaceships, and astronauts. Prize symbols will allow you to get up to 50 free spins. Imagine how much you can increase your winnings if the machine's RTP = 98.95%?

Legend of the Nile

Fans of more difficult slot games will obviously have to visit this unusual variant. The screen of the slot machine contains 6 reels, in which the symbols are arranged in 6 slender vertical rows. Betsoft Gaming has clearly put in a lot of effort creating the many pay lines and colorful graphics for the program. The theme of Egypt, pharaohs, scarabs, and treasures of ancient pyramids excites the mind. How many prizes are hidden behind the veil, which can be opened slightly with bets from 0.1 coins? And you can increase your winnings in this machine up to 400 times. The slot has an RTP of 95.62% and is eligible for the progressive jackpot.

Big Bad Wolf

How do you feel about fairy tales? Stories familiar to us from childhood are now embodied in online slots in Australia, giving us not only the joy of memories but also additional income. Collect wild and scatter symbols, get free spins and multiply your capital. You will wait for the wolf, which will blow away all the symbols on the screen, giving you an additional chance to get a lot of prizes. The machine has 25 winning combinations and RTP = 97.35%