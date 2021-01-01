Top 5 Best Crypto Betting Sites In 2021

Details

Online casinos are popular all over the world nowadays as they help people relax and escape from their daily routine. Plus, it’s a great chance to try your luck and win some money. Undoubtedly, everyone dreams of hitting the jackpot. Especially when we see plenty of successful stories all over the Internet. People recommend diverse online casinos and promise huge wins.

But how to pick a reliable site among all the suggestions available? Indeed, it’s pretty challenging as there are plenty of scammers in this sphere. Moreover, the majority of reviews are falsified, and we never know which feedback is real.

This article will provide you with a list of the top 5 legit and trusted casinos. They offer a wide range of modern gaming solutions as well as suggest sports betting options.

But the most important point is that they accept cryptocurrency. Thus, players can be sure that all transactions will be safe and fast.

These 5 online casinos with bitcoin betting are the most popular among gamblers:

Cloudbet.com - Best for the solid library of games

Stake.com - Best for an exclusive lifetime rackeback

CryptoBet.com - Best for the lucrative welcome bonus

BetOnline.ag - Best for US sports betting and risk-free wagers

SportsBetting.ag - Best for the largest sportsbook available online

Users pick them due to various features:

diverse bonuses and promotions as well as loyalty programs;

provably fair gaming;

huge wins;

great customer support;

high rating on trusted reviews websites;

cooperation with top gaming providers as BetSoft, NetEnt, etc

The List Of 5 Best Online Casinos To Bet With Bitcoin

One of the main features of these sites is that they are licensed, and they ensure the security and confidentiality of customers. Players may expect fair gaming and diverse perks. These sites have modern slots, diverse games as well as sports betting options. Indeed, each service has features that make it stand out among competitors.

So, let’s take a closer look at each casino and find their main pros that attract both amateur and professional gamblers.

Cloudbet.com - Best for the solid library of games

Cloudbet has been operating since 2013 and is regulated by the Curacao license. It accepts diverse types of cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, etc. The service takes security seriously and has an SSL certificate. Users may set up two-factor authentication or select SMS verification. Plus, the casino has an option of anonymous play for those who bet with cryptocurrency.

It’s a good choice if you are looking for an online casino with a fair reputation. Cloudbet is loved by players due to many pros:

it suggests a wide range of slots, live and poker games, as well as sportsbook;

it has an easy registration process. Players may enter email and set up a password or register with Google, Facebook, or GitHub account;

it suggests a welcome bonus as well as benefits for loyal users;

it also has diverse promotions such as Mega Match Mondays or Turbo Thursday that bring them some money back;

the service provides excellent customer support, and the team answers pretty fast

The main con is that the service isn’t available in some countries like China, the USA, etc. Thus, players who reside there need to use VPN.

What Players Love:

fast and easy registration process;

plenty of sports betting options;

regular promotions

Bonuses:

welcome bonus: 100% matched deposit up to 5 BTC

loyalty bonus;

promotion bonuses (50% reload bonus with up to 50mBTC)

Stake.com - Best for an exclusive lifetime rackeback

Stake.com is another example of a reliable online casino that accepts cryptocurrency. It has a great reputation as plenty of users recommend this service on various trusted platforms as TrustPilot. Indeed, it attracts players with different things. Firstly, gamblers may bet with more than 130+ cryptocurrencies. Not all crypto casinos can offer such a variety of options.

Secondly, it suggests a huge number of games, slots, and sports betting options to players. Moreover, the service has 16 exclusive games created by the team. So, if you want to try something nontrivial, it will be the best choice.

Plus, gamblers may expect huge wins as RTP in most games reaches 99%. Hence, it’s a great place for those who have just started their gambling journey.

Indeed, there are some minor drawbacks as it’s impossible to find a flawless service. It isn’t available in some countries, and it doesn’t offer a welcome bonus. However, this con is compensated with a 15% lifetime rackeback that each new player gets by using a promocode.

What Players Love:

high reputation and provably fair games;

a variety of cryptocurrencies accepted by the service;

a huge number of betting odds

Bonuses:

15% lifetime rackeback available to each new player;

regular promotions with attractive prizes

CryptoBet.com - Best for the lucrative welcome bonus

CryptoBet is a comparatively new service that has already become popular among gamblers. It offers more than 3000 games to its users. Clients may enjoy popular slots as well as try their luck in sports betting. There are plenty of options available: tennis, ice hockey, volleyball, table tennis, etc. Plus, users may bet on e-sports such as Counter-Strike or e-tennis.

The casino accepts 16+ diverse cryptocurrencies, including such options as BTC, LTC, DASH, etc. The website is user-friendly, and registration is pretty simple. This service is probably the best option for newbies. Plus, it has a nice bonus scheme offering a huge welcome bonus. Hence, players can get 100% up to $10000 as well as 20 free spins on their first deposit.

Still, the service doesn’t offer any other promotions or tournaments. Thus, if you prefer to take part in regular competitions, this isn’t the right option.

What Players Love:

mobile compatibility and opportunity to play on the go;

plenty of suggested games and slots

Bonuses:

welcome bonus of up to $30000 and 45 free spins for the first 3 deposits

BetOnline.ag - Best for US sports betting and risk-free wagers

This service has started its journey in 1991 and since then provides its users with reliable and secure gaming solutions. The majority of users note that they pick BetOnline as it offers safe payment options, fun casino games, and a huge sports betting section.

Indeed, the service offers plenty of sports betting options:

Darts

Tennis

Basketball

Football

MMA

Esports

Plus, users may also enjoy politics, financials or lotteries. Why not try your gift of prophecy and bet during elections to check it?

As the service mainly focuses on sports betting, the number of casino games is limited in comparison to other sites. The service offers 130 slot games, some table and live dealer games, as well as video poker. Plus, there are some special games as scratch-offs, bingo and keno available on the platform.

Like many other casinos, BetOnline has a welcome package and offers plenty of bonuses.

What Players Love:

plenty of deposit and withdrawal options;

a variety of sports betting options;

lots of bonuses for both new and loyal users

Bonuses:

welcome bonus: 50% up to $1000

sports, casino, crypto, poker bonuses that bring up to $3000

SportsBetting.ag - Best for the largest sportsbook available online

This is the best service for those who prefer to bet on sports. It has the largest sportsbook that is divided into 2 sections: main and other sports. Each section has an extensive list of options, and each player will find the one he is looking for.

SportsBetting offers diverse types of bets:

parlays

straight

totals

moneylines

Still, even though the service focuses on sports betting, it also suggests other options. Thus, users may enjoy:

Skill games: Spades, Tonk, etc;

Live dealer games;

Poker;

Specialty games: Bingo, Scratchers, etc;

Slots;

Financial investments: users may bet on stocks, commodities, etc;

Blackjack-style games

Surely, players can expect diverse bonuses and promotions if they pick SportsBetting.ag. The platform does not only suggest a welcome bonus but also has regular promotions and even refer to a friend bonus.

What Players Love:

massive sportsbook;

many bonuses and regular promotions

Bonuses:

welcome bonus: 50% up to $1000

deposit bonuses;

refer to a friend bonus: $100 worth of free play;

sportsbook, racebook, casino, and poker promotions

FAQ

Why betting with BTC is gaining popularity?

Betting with bitcoin has plenty of advantages. Firstly, it’s the most popular and reliable cryptocurrency available nowadays. It’s easy to store and manage it with the use of safe wallets from the official website. Secondly, it guarantees fast transactions without additional fees. Plus, the majority of casinos offer a wide range of perks for users who bet with BTC. They may enjoy extra coins or free spins for first deposits made with cryptocurrency.

Are these casinos legit and safe to play in?

Indeed, it’s pretty difficult to find a reliable online casino nowadays. All the sites mentioned in the list are legit and safe. They operate under the Curacao license and provide security to their clients. Plus, they ensure that clients’ data is confidential. Moreover, some of them are even ready to offer anonymous play.

Is it easy to bet with BTC?

Yes. All that users need to do is just to follow the instructions provided by a casino they select. In most cases, they create an account, pick cryptocurrency and send money from their crypto wallets.

Should I pay any fees if I bet with BTC?

In most cases, bitcoin transactions are free and don’t have any additional fees. However, some casinos may have special rules for those who bet with cryptocurrency. Therefore, the best idea is to check the conditions suggested by a service you select. Plus, ensure that you won’t lose on exchange rates as some casinos convert BTC to fiat currency. To avoid it, pick the services that offer pure bitcoin betting. Like the ones mentioned in the list above.

What to do to win more?

There aren’t any special strategies that will help players hit the jackpot. All that you need is a bit of luck! However, those who bet with BTC can expect better winnings. Crypto casinos usually suggest plenty of promotions and tournaments that let users win more.

Is BTC the only cryptocurrency accepted by casinos and sportsbooks?

No. Users may also bet with other coins like LTC, Etherium, etc. The majority of casinos accept diverse cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals. However, BTC is the most popular and widely used. Hence, you will definitely find this payment option in all casinos that accept cryptocurrency.

Conclusion

Some gamblers still believe that betting with cryptocurrency is a scam. In reality, more and more casinos provide better options for those who pick BTC. Just ensure that you select a reliable gambling platform. It should offer security and confidentiality of personal data. All the sites mentioned in the list are licensed and secure. They suggest modern gambling solutions and offer a provable fair gaming experience.

Each service has features and advantages, and ensure that you check them before registering an account. Thus, if you are in search of the best sportsbook, SportsBetting.ag will be the best choice. It has a huge number of sports betting options and will be suitable for both amateur and professional players. On the other side, if you want to enjoy modern slots and games, pick CryptoBet.com. It has more than 3000+ games created by top providers.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss your chance to win some cash while enjoying modern slots by top providers!