4 amazing tips to improve your weightlifting routine

We are all familiar with that guy that is always hitting the gym but doesn’t seem to get any results. The reasons for that can be many, from unhealthy eating to missing progressive overload. So, we want you to avoid being that person and know ways to get the most out of your workouts. These tips we are about to give you are something that will make a true difference in your routine and will enhance your strength and muscle building.

If you apply these strategies in your routine, then you will be feeling stronger and capable of lifting more weight safely in no time. Don’t worry, we are not talking about supplements or other stuff that will make you pay more money; these are simple changes you can start doing right away. Without further introduction, let’s get down to the weightlifting routine tips.

1. Sleep enough

We cannot emphasize enough how this matter will be a game-changer for your workout routines. But believe us, having 7 or 8 hours of sleep daily are the key to a successful weightlifting routine. Why? Well, first, when you work out small ruptures will occur on your muscle fibbers, so, your muscle tissue needs to repair, and that only happens when you reach deep stages of sleep. If you don’t sleep enough, then you won’t allow the broken tissue to recover properly, hence your muscles won’t grow and won’t get stronger.

On the other hand, depriving yourself of good sleep will make you gain more weight and make you prone to injuries while working out. So, before even thinking about buying protein or other supplements, make sure to get enough hours of sleep, so you can perform better in the gym, and allow your muscles to repair and be in better shape.

2. Eat enough

But it is not just about eating a lot of food, but healthy food that your body needs to be at its best. If you put defective or low-quality fuel in your vehicle, then in the long run the performance of your automobile will be affected. Now imagine that your body is a machine, and food is the fuel for it; if you give low-quality food to your body, then it won’t respond to you the way it should. If you do strength training without adequate nutrition, then you won’t have enough energy for your workout, and you’ll be inclined to lose muscle tissue.

So, make sure to have a balanced diet that includes abundant and varied veggies, fruit, whole grains, and high-quality protein. Listen to your body; you might experience more hungriness than you were used to after starting to workout routine daily. If your body is asking for more food, then you should give it to it; but ensure that it is good quality food that will give your body the energy it needs.

3. Progressive overload

If you were looking for tips for getting fit at home, then progressive overload will do too. This is not only an amazing tip to enhance your routine and have better results, but also to make your workout more entertaining. Progressive overload consists in gradually increasing the weight, the number of repetitions, or the frequency of your workout routine. This will avoid stagnation and will create constant stress on your muscle. By applying this principle you’ll be constantly challenging your body, so it won’t adapt to the type of exercise you’re doing.

Another good point of progressive overload is that it will allow you to lift more weight safely. One of the problems people experience at the gym is getting injured because of lifting more weight than they can withstand. But, this won’t be an issue with this method, and you’ll be less prone to injuries if you apply it.

4. Rest

If your trainer says the phrase “no days off”, then you should better run out from him or her. Resting is one of the most important pillars of a good weightlifting routine. At least you should have one day off from all kinds of exercise during the week. Resting is important to help the tissue healing and growing process, and to prevent muscle fatigue. The recovery time will allow you to improve your performance and ensure that you’ll have a productive day at the gym.

In addition to this, resting one day per week will reduce the risk of injury. If your muscle is overworked, then it will be easier for you to contracture or have a tear. We can assure you these injuries will leave you out of the gym for at least one week until your recover from them appropriately. So, the best would be to select a day of your week in which you can chill and do nothing related to exercise.

Last words:

Instead of following crazy diets and taking supplements, we can assure you this advice is not only useful for building muscle but also these are healthy tips to help you lose weight. As you see, these are recommendations that you can start applying whenever you want, and they won’t require you to invest any money. We know that some of these tips will have to do with your habits (like the hours you sleep or what you eat) and changing them can seem a little overwhelming; however, it is not as difficult as it seems.

For example, if you sleep 5 or 6 hours per week, then try to go to bed half-hour earlier, until you accomplish to sleep a little bit more, and then increase another half-hour until you reach 8 hours. Be patient; it’s not a race with no one or a matter of perfection, some days you won’t be able to achieve those new habits, and that will be fine.

