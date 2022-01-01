1Win App for Sports Betting in India

Details

The 1Win App is a handy app for betting from Android and iOS gadgets. It is available to Indian users completely legally thanks to the Curacao license that the company received at the start of its operations. The 1Win app can be downloaded by all adult users completely free of charge.

About 1Win App

1Win provides users with many services through its app. It has:

Sports betting;

Gambling;

Poker;

Virtual sports;

Cyber sports betting;

Betting on political events.

The app is indistinguishable from the company's website in its features and range of services. Once you have launched the programme, you will find a handy interface: the vertical arrangement of the menu elements makes it possible to place a bet with one hand.

1Win specializes in sports betting. Indian users will appreciate the large number of cricket competitions. You can also bet money on football, volleyball, hockey, badminton and other sports. The betting lineup contains all sorts of outcomes, from simple ones like the winner of the match to complex ones like handicaps, totals or statistics on a particular player.

The casino section is as well-developed as the sports betting line. You can play at:

Slot machines;

Roulette;

Card games;

Sweepstakes.

A live casino is also available. The user can play against live dealers in table games and lotteries. Broadcasts are conducted from land-based studios.

Advantages and Disadvantages of 1Win App

The company's app has several important advantages:

Low system requirements for the mobile gadget;

Intuitive interface;

Ability to watch live broadcasts;

Ability to conduct financial transactions in rupees.

The only downsides are that the support team does not speak Hindi.

Application System Requirements

Before you start downloading the app, check if your device meets the minimum system requirements. You need to have:

Android 5+ or iOS 8+;

1GB of RAM;

1.2 GHz CPU;

100 MB of free memory.

How to Install 1Win App?

If you intend to download 1Win apk on Android, you need to enable the function in your gadget settings that allows you to install software from any websites.

Afterwards, the procedure for installing the software is the same for Android and iOS devices:

Go to the 1Win website.

Go to the subsection with downloadable software.

Specify for which operating system you want 1Win app download.

Launch the downloaded file.

Make sure you provide the required permissions for the installation.

When the installation is complete, a new shortcut will appear on your gadget. You can sign in with the 1Win app login and password you used on the official website. In addition, re-registration is not allowed by the rules of the betting platform.

1Win App Bonuses

Mobile gadget users can expect to receive good bonuses after signing up. Available in the app are:

Deposit Bonus. The incentive is offered on the first deposit. The bonus is equal to 500% of the deposit made. The maximum bonus is limited to Rs 145,000. Betting on events with odds of at least 3 is required to wager the bonus.

Parlay Bonus. With a minimum of 5 selections, you can earn incremental winnings. The more games in a bet, the higher the bonus rate. For example, for 5 selections you receive a 7-player Bonus. For 11 or more outcomes you will get a 15% bonus.

Cashback. The bonus is given to those, who gamble, and is equal to 1-30% of the amount spent during the week.

Payment Services

You can make financial transactions in the 1Win bet app through the same systems as on the desktop website. Available are:

UPI;

Bank cards;

Webmoney;

Skrill.

Money is instantly credited to your balance, and the betting platform does not charge you any commission.

What is the Difference Between the 1Win App and the Mobile Site

The main differences between the downloadable app and the mobile site are the following:

The software is slower in draining the battery;

The app's interface automatically adapts to any screen diagonal, whereas the mobile site might have issues with non-standard screens;

The app has reduced network connection speed requirements.

An important perk of the 1Win app India is that all the entertainment is connected in one place. If you get tired of betting, you can always go to the casino section. You don't need to re-register and recharge for that.

You can start betting and playing casino games right now. Simply download the 1Win bet app and install it on your device. If you have any further questions, contact support via online chat.