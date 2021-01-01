10 Things You Need To Pack For Your Trip to Spain

Bathing Suit

Spain has some of the dreamiest beaches in the world. Of course, the country is a lot more than just beaches, but a bathing suit is always a must-have when you’re visiting the country. The style of the bathing suit does not matter, but consider all the activities you will be doing there such as scuba diving, sailing, and other sports.

Sunglasses

According to some statistics, Spain is the sunniest country on the European continent. There are more than 300 days of sunshine on the Mediterranean coastline. Therefore, sunglasses are definitely something you always want to have by your side.

Sunscreen

Considering what already has been said about the amount of sun the country gets, it is only natural to pack your sunscreen too. Protecting your skin from the sun is very important, especially if you’re coming from the colder regions. Make sure your sunscreen has more than 30 SPF (sun protection factor).

Straw Hat

To further protect yourself from the sun, it is always recommended to bring a straw hat with you. This type of hat is very elegant, yet very effective and light. Additionally, you will realize how many people wear straw hats in Spain, and you will fit in well!

Driving Permit

In order to get to all desired places throughout the country, it is recommended to bring your international driving permit for Spain when you’re going for a visit. This permit will allow you to operate a vehicle throughout the country without any consequences!

Swimming Goggles

You will probably spend a lot of time in the water during your stay in Spain. Sooner or later, you will find yourself on a beach, and pair of swimming goggles will make a huge difference at that moment. You need to see all the beautiful sea life in Spain!

Filtered Water Bottle

In general, tap water is not considered bad in the country. However, there are a lot of tourists that complain about it having a stronger chlorine taste. This is why you should think about bringing a filtered water bottle with you.

External Battery Pack

Since you will probably go to travel a lot during your stay, you won’t have too much time to plug in and charge your phone. This is a situation where an external battery pack can be very helpful, especially if you tend to take a lot of pictures and videos on your trips.

Bluetooth Speaker

Going to the beach without a Bluetooth speaker is just not very common anymore. Throwing Frisbee at a beach with your friends while listening to Spanish music is one of the best moments you can have. It really does make a difference in the atmosphere!

Action Camera

Having a small camera with decent stabilization can make it much easier to take videos and photos, especially if you like to film underwater or during your hikes. Having an action camera of this type will allow you to document your stay in Spain forever!