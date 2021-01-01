10 Helpful Slot Machine Tips | How to Win at Slots 2021

Slot machines are the most popular games in casinos across the world. However, many people play them, but only few know how to maximize their chances of winning. If you’re here reading this, you’re very likely not of the few, so take a look at this ultimate list of tips and tricks for how to win at slots and get ready to fill up your pockets.

1. Understand the Machines

With slots, your goal is to outsmart the machine, which is in theory, pretty improbable. However, once you understand how these machines work, you gain an advantage in comparison to other players who are brainwashed with bizarre theories such as that some slot machines are being loaded with money from other players and some aren’t, and that your gain simply depends on that. The truth is, slot machines are based on an RNG, that is, random number generator, which generates numbers and therefore decides on the outcome of the spin the moment you press the spin bottom — it is, however, quite sad to realize that stopping the reels and praying in between has zero effects on the outcome.

2. Inspect the Game Developers

After getting acquainted with the mechanisms of the slot machine, you should be exploring different slot providers and manufacturers. It only takes a bit of web surfing to find out clearly marked RTP percentage for different games, that is different slot developers. Knowing the RTPs helps you decide on a game depending on your preferences at the moment - winning, playing or practicing. Additionally, connect with the other players and avoid the slot machines on which some of them lost a lot of money.

3. Make Use of Free Spins

Intended to attract new players and stand out among the competition, many online slots offer free spins. Playing for free is a perfect chance to try out your luck and skills, without getting anyone — and by anyone, we mean your wallet — hurt. Play around with the free spins learn how to win at slots without the beginner’s anxiety.

4. Practice with Fake Money

In line with hurting your wallet’s feelings, being a beginner at casino games can be your budget’s worst enemy. Therefore, take it slow and enjoy the free rides before you hit the real slots. Practice by playing for free, test out all the aforementioned tips and tricks (and more to come), but lose no money on the way to becoming a pro.

5. Compare the Pay Tables

Studying the pay table turns out to be more than necessary in order to win. There is much more information conveniently placed in the slot machine that one would think so. Pay tables display all the winning symbol combinations, bonus offers and symbols, as well as specific instructions and requirements for the table in questions. Hence it is important to take some table to inspect and compare the pay tables before opting for the one that you concluded offers the best odds for winning.

6. Keep an Eye Open for Special Bonus Offers

Now it is time for expand your bankroll and what better way to do it than to jump on special bonus offers! The problem is that they aren’t always available, so pay a close look at the special promotions such as free spins, reload and seasonal bonuses that appear from time to time to attract the players and bring them back to play. For most online casinos, you can subscribe and get notifications on such bonuses through emails or text messages, so that you’re up to date at all times.

7. Keep Your Betting Limits Within Your Budget

What you need to keep in mind at all times is that you will never have a chance at winning if you end up being broke after few spins. Take it slow and nice, and do not ever step out of your boundaries — just like any other casino game, slot machines can be menacing things if you don’t handle them with caution.

8. Start Small to Win Big

The dream of every slot machine player is to come up with a strategy that will ensure big wins and small losses. Although you can never be guaranteed a win, this tip will definitely spare you from big losses and open way for greater chances at winning. Running up a big win through gradually increasing the bets from a small starting deposit is the safest, and the best way to go.

9. Don’t Fall for Bogus Trick

Just like in any sphere of life, if you turn to the internet to learn more about the matter, you’ll run across a myriad of advice, experts and opinions. Typically, most of them are based on individual experiences, extremely limited research, and lack of true expertise. Most common tips among the slot players are in regard to hacking the ‘'near misses’’ and ‘'spinning reels’’, which are in reality non-existent concepts.

10. Have Fun, but Also Keep in Mind You’re Playing for, and with Real Money

Slot machines can seem like an innocent casino game in comparison to the others, perhaps due to their naive format and popularity among younger audience, but do not let their funny looks deceive you. It is one of the most addictive casino games, so always make you’re in control, both of your game and your money.

Now when all the cards are on table, tricks up your sleeves and dollars in your pocket anxiously waiting to double up— are you ready to spin the reel?