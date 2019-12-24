8 Best CBD Gummies
Published December 23, 2019
The easiest way to consume cannabidiol is through gummies. Though, this method is not mainstream but is preferred by millions across the globe. Don’t forget, CBD is a mainstream compound that is consumed by more than 160 million people across the globe. CBD has incredible health benefits for the body that is why medical practitioners from all around the globe suggest patients to consume it. Traditionally, people would smoke and vape CBD oil but now there are incredible ways of consuming this compound. CBD gummies gained popularity when several countries legalized this compound. Continue reading to know about the best CBD gummies online:
- Lord Jones CBD Gumdrops
The intriguing thing to note about Lord Jones CBD drops is they are handmade and infused with natural flavors. Every gummy from their pack contains 20 milligrams of CBD compound. Their gummies are expensive as compared to other brands in the market. Consumers do applaud the quality of their products. If your friends are in love with CBD, you must gift them a Lord Jones CBD gummies pack.
- CBDfx Gummies with Turmeric and Spirulina
Their CBD gummy pack contains turmeric that is anti-inflammatory. Along with that, the pack is also infused with spirulina, a popular antioxidant. Consumers love their CBD gummies because they are vegan and GMO-free. Every bottle of theirs is packed with 60 gummies with 5mg of CBD content.
- Highland Pharms CBD Gummies
If you’re in love with fruits, you will swoon over their gummies once you taste them. They are famous for serving CBD gummies in different flavors. They usually pack gummies in 10mg or 20mg with multiple flavors. Consumers love their CBD gummies because they are made out of natural flavors.
- Fab CBD Chews
Their CBD gummies are made from raw CBD and packed all-natural. For those who want to avoid THC altogether can consume this compound. However, they also sell non vegan gummies to the customers online. Their package contains 30 gummies with 25 mg CBD per piece.
- Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Their gummies are unique because they are made from just eight flavors. They use natural apple juice to flavor their gummies and Sativa to sweeten them. They sell 15 gummies per jar with 20mg CBD in each piece. Their CBD products are gluten-free and vegan.
- Sunday Scaries
They have two kinds of gummies: pectin based and gelatin-based. They sell CBD gummies that are made out of pure CBD and also contain Vitamins D3 and B12. These vitamins are great for vegans who don’t get enough vitamins in their diet plans.
- Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies
This company gained popularity when people started using their CBD products to treat epilepsy. They offer different types of CBD gummies that can be used to treat insomnia, anxiety disorder and mood swings. Each of their blends has different properties and are beneficial in multiple ways.
- Plus CBD Oil Gummies
Their full-spectrum CBD gummies are available in two different flavors: citrus punch and cherry mango. Customers applaud their products because they don’t add artificial ingredients. They offer 30 and 60 gummies in each pack. However, the concentration of CBD in each piece is as low as 5mg.