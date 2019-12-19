4 Lesser-Known Facts about Keto Diet
Published December 18, 2019
It seems like the Keto diet has created a buzz everywhere, especially among people who want to lose weight, eat less sugar, and change metabolism. People have mixed reviews about this diet program. Some say it is not ideal for a long-term weight loss solution while others admire it as a weight loss solution like no other diet. If you are the one who is not afraid of eating more fat, then giving it a try probably will not hurt you. However, you need to know about less common facts of this weight loss program. Below in this article, we have mentioned a few of them. So, if you are planning to start this diet plan, make sure to read this article till the end!
It Burns Fat
On many diets, our body uses glucose as its vital fuel source. But when it comes to a keto diet, our body is forced to use fat as its primary source of energy. It is because we commonly eat food that has a good amount of carbs in it. To get enough fuel to function, our body converts these carbs into glucose. When carbs are reduced from the diet, our body burns fat instead, to provide glucose from triglycerides. As a result, ketone production happens through a biochemical process called ketosis.
It Isn’t a High-Protein Diet
According to the experts, on average, protein should make up about 20% of your everyday calorie consumption. Many low carb diets provide a reasonable amount of protein. Usually, people mistakenly think that a low carb and high protein diet is a keto diet. Those who are on the keto diet will get a significant amount of their calories from fat, which should be about 55–60% source of their calorie intake. This fat consumption makes space for protein. If protein makes up more than 35% of a diet, it is unlikely that they are going into ketosis.
You Have to Stop Overeating Wrong Food
The keto diet forces you not to have desserts, snack foods, and other high-carb food items. It is because these food items can make your weight loss process difficult for you. It really doesn’t mean that you can use coconut oil and eat as much bacon as you want. Whether the calories are healthy or not, you don’t want to consume them more otherwise keto diet will not work. If you want to learn more about this diet, then you can read a keto blog or ask the person who has been on this diet.
You Can Drink Alcohol
Usually, alcoholic drinks have a lot of carbs, but guess what, you can actually enjoy a low-carb alcoholic beverage in moderation. When you are on a keto diet, it really doesn’t mean you have to give up drinking entirely. You can have dry wines and light beers because they fall into the low- or no-carb category. You can have them only if you drink responsibly. You will not be able to lose weight if you spend all your calories on drinking.