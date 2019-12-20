Two Students Awarded Spirit of Sovereignty Scholarship
Published December 20, 2019
CLOQUET, Minn. — Emily Lockling and Shania DeLille, current students at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, were awarded the Spirit of Sovereignty Scholarship which is given to well-qualified students attending tribal colleges across the country. Scholarship recipients are selected by their college, and funds can be used for any education-related expense, including but not limited to tuition, books, housing, travel and childcare.
Emily Lockling is a 2018 graduate of Cloquet Senior High School in Cloquet, Minnesota, and will graduate in May 2020 from Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College with an associate of science degree in Environmental Science, plus an associate of arts degree, and a Certificate in Geographic Information Systems. Lockling, a lifelong Cloquet resident, is interested in water chemistry and plans to transfer to a four-year college, possibly Northland College in Ashland, WI, to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Emily’s career goal is to work in a natural resources position related to water.
Lockling works in the Environmental Institute at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College as a student research assistant for the St. Louis River Watershed Mercury Project. Emily is the Student Senate Activities Coordinator, the Geographic Information Systems Club Secretary, and the Environmental Science Club Secretary. Emily represented Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College at the 2019 First Americans Land Grant Consortium annual conference in Denver, was selected as an Indigenous Visionary by the American Indian College Fund, and is a member of Northwoods Women in Science.
Shania DeLille is a second-year student at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College and will graduate after Fall Semester 2020 with an associate of arts degree. Shania grew up in Cloquet and the Fond du Lac Reservation, earned a General Education Diploma in 2010, and is considering transferring to Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN, to complete a bachelor’s degree in American Indian Studies or Anishinaabe Language.
DeLille serves as a language tutor at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College and is Secretary of the Anishinaabe Student Council. Shania enjoys being around family and hopes to represent the college at the 2020 American Indian Higher Education Consortium annual conference and student competitions.
Spirit of Sovereignty is a National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA)-advised fund at the Indian Land Tenure Foundation (ILTF), a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Little Canada, Minn. The Spirit of Sovereignty receives financial support from NIGA member tribes and associate business members, and from individual contributors who want to make higher education a reality for Native American students. For more information, visit www.spiritofsov.org.