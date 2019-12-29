Wounded Knee Massacre 129 Years Ago: We Remember Those Lost
Commentary
Editor’s Note: This commentary was originally published by Native News Online in December 2013. It has been updated to reflect 129 years that have passed since the tragic day.
One hundred and twenty-nine winters ago, on December 29, 1890, some 150 Lakota men, women and children were massacred by the US 7th Calvary Regiment near Wounded Knee Creek on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Some estimate the actual number closer to 300.
Snowfall was heavy that December week. The Lakota ancestors killed that day were left in brutal frigid wintry plains of the reservation before a burial party came to bury them in one mass grave. The photograph of Big Foot’s frozen and contorted body is a symbol for all American Indians of what happened to our ancestors.
Some of those who survived were eventually taken to the Episcopal mission in Pine Ridge. Eventually, some of them were able to give an oral history of what happened. One poignant fact of the massacre has remained in my mind since first reading it, and every time I think about Wounded Knee, I remember this:
“It was the fourth day after Christmas in the Year of Our Lord 1890. When the first torn and bleeding bodies were carried into the candlelit church, those who were conscious could see Christmas greenery hanging from the open rafters. Across the chancel front above the pulpit was strung a crudely lettered banner: “Peace on earth, good will to men,”
writes Dee Brown in “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee.”
There was no peace on earth for the Lakota four days after Christmas.
Later, as absurd as it may sound, some 20 US Calvary soldiers were given the Medal of Honor – for killing innocent Lakota men, women and children. What an insult to those who lost their lives. What an insult to humanity.
The Wounded Knee Massacre is a symbol for all American Indians of what happened to our ancestors.
History records the Wounded Knee Massacre was the last battle of the American Indian war. Unfortunately, it is when most American history books drop American Indians from history, as well. As if we no longer exist.
Fortunately, American Indians have survived – one generation after another – since Wounded Knee. It is for us who remain to remember our ancestors as we make for a better life for those we encounter today. We are also taught to prepare for the next seven generations, but as we do, we must remember our ancestors.
We remember those ancestors lost on December 29 — 129 winters ago.
I truly appreciate your article. The time as come in this century to remind our people just went on before today. The actual truth. The entire story. This internet is a great tool for that. I want my non indian friends to know also. Miigwetch
A day of remembrance. Thanks for the quote. One note: I believe the Battle of Sugar Point in 1898 on Leech Lake,Minnesota was the last battle fought between American Indians and the US Government.
Should post some info on that too..
I only know of the struggles of my nation with the American Government. Thanks for the note…
Years ago in college I took a Native American literature class. After reading this book all of the people in the class said they were ashamed to be to have descended from those who committed this act of genocide.
About thirty years ago, I was in a sociology class in college, where the topic was discrimination against minorities. We were required to do a paper on the effects of discrimination against any chosen minority. The professor had a Jewish name so out of 8 people in the class, 7 chose to do papers on discrimination against the Jews. Mine was on the discrimination against the American Native people. It was six years after the second Wounded Knee. There really wasn’t very much information available about the tribes except for what had been written by people who weren’t native Americans. So a great deal in the paper concerned the reason for this second battle. I couldn’t really find any information about the first Wounded Knee, and it was barely mentioned in the presentation. When I presented it in class, it startled the Professor and the other members of the class. Apparently, nobody considered Native Americans to be an abused minority, or event recognized them as a minority.
This is our history and all natives went through a terrible time. Our ancestors should always be remembered and honored, their turmoil’s makes us a stronger people today.
Brutal to say the least. The 7th calvary were nothing but a band of murderers.
my respect, empathy, love and prayers for all the first nations people.
215 years before Wounded Knee in Dec. 1675 my ancestors old men,women and Children were massacred by the English. We clearly understand the pain your people experience today.
Thank you Levi for the reminder. I also want you to notice Cleve Jones (creator/ founder of the AIDS quilt) has also been posting pictures and informing a new populace of Wounded Knee on Facebook.
Also, even though we still remain, our children are still being taken, such as in the Baby Veronica case by adoption agencies such as the NightlightChristian Adoption Agency and unscrupulous adoption attorneys.
Thanks for this informative reminder.
Leland
Citizen of the Navajo Nation
I was born and raised on The Seneca Nation of Indian Allegany Reservation, which is to say, I have broke breads, and shared beds, with my native brothers and sisters, respectively…lol. I am well versed in Native American history, however, as I have said to many of my Indian loved ones, though my ancestors, who I am ashamed of, but without denial, did indeed mistreat your ancestors, or ownership, this generation, is not responsible. We are where we are in history, we move forward from here. I would not object to a revision of history in text, to resend the honor of the Metals of Honor to those individuals involved. These atrocities perpetrated on the Natives of this continent by the foreign settlers desendents, belongs not only to Native Americans, but to all humanity, to separate yourselves, now, at this point in history, for what? to what end? We all need to be proud of who we are, remembering the good and to pass it on and cultivate it’s growth, as well as the bad, so it does not rear it’s ugly head again. We are all in this together, there are no borders that are the same as when they were first conceived and plotted out. My intention is not to offend, if you are offended that is the stain on your heart, that may or may not be removed, my point is one of perspective and peace, pride in who we are, where we came from, and promise of where we are, all, going. And yes I am white, but only by the color of my skin…lol much love and peace!
It is imperative we remember our ancestors in order to honor who we are. We honour our ancestors by walking a red road today. We are not gone, we are right here for all to see. Do you know how you want to be seen?
I am so sorry this happened! I’m 53 now, and read Bury my heart at wounded knee in 7th grade in my public school. I have always felt bad for all the tragedies of your ancestors. I was not alive then. None of my family has any remembrance of fighting the Indian people personally. No stories. Just TV. Books. And knowledge of reservations and massacre sites like Massacre Rocks in Idaho.
I am just so sad and sorry about it. I took my kids to the Battle of little bighorn site. I can’t stand Custer. So sorry of all the massacres.
Please don’t hate ME.
Indigenous cultures are being destroyed at an unprecedented rate,
My heart goes out to those who were killed….they are the REAL AMERICANS!
This image has haunted me since I first viewed it in junior high. I can never forget what has happened to our people.
It sad to read the histories of such genocides, we had friends who were Lakota Sioux from Pine Ridge , they told us of the events, as told to them from their surviving relatives. I was ashamed to admit that as a child the history the school gave us of how the “Indians killed hundreds of white settlers”, and the movies depicted our people as “murdering savages in warpaint.” In watching those movies as a teen, I never realized those were our people. It was my older Sister who enlightened me with, “you are cheering for the white soldiers, the Indians are us.” Wow how shocking it was for me to learn the truth..
Here is another thoughtful article that was recently posted on Al Jazeera about the Wiyot Tribe. http://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2013/12/us-tribe-returns-home-years-after-violence-2013122611252284149.html
I am not of the First Nations. However, I have tried very hard to make sure that my children are aware of the truth of our heritage and how to stand up for the rights of all humans to live, love, pray, and be their own people, and that acts of cowards like the 7th Calvary should never be allowed. Sadly tho, we allow such genocide to occur globally, we should each fight against these cowardly and greedy acts as often as we can.
Copied from the piece. “Later, as absurd as it may sound, some 20 US Calvary soldiers were given the Medal of Honor – for killing innocent Lakota men, women and children. What an insult to those who lost their lives. What an insult to humanity. ”
I have personally witnessed those who carry out the orders from the “powers that be”, are often rewarded in some fashion and are lifted up on pedestals. We live in a twisted world.
A Lakota friend once had me tool the words Ikce Wicasa (sp?) on a leather wallet I had made for him. He never relayed to me the exact meaning but through his eyes it spoke volumes to me.
I am Cherokee. I have been told the stories of how the soldiers came. It is sad. My grandmother said many are buried in unmarked graves along a trail they walked and cried many tears they want to come home to the land they love but can never return. I am Cherokee.
I am sad for what happened to your ancestors. As an African American I definitely feel your pain. WE ARE SURVIVORS!!
What was behind the attack on the Lakota people? There was a lot of killing going on by BOTH sides during those times. Without the full story the blame game flurishes.
If memory serves, back then it was a land grab..just for the land. Of course, now, the US wants to keep hold of that land because of the minerals under the land. The US government wanted to pay the Lakota almost 2 billion for them to give up their claim to the land, but the tribe said no..not because they couldn’t use the money, because conditions on Pine Ridge are awful, but because once they take the money, the feds are free to plunder the minerals..
My grandfather would say “those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it”
It did not end with Wounded Knee Massacre, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan …
I wonder how the U.S Government see itself in this picture. Killing Children… That’s sick.
Thank you for your article. I am so sorry for the senseless acts my people did so long ago. I’m not sure how they lived with themselves. God have mercy on all involved.
Its just a very sad dark history
Which is horrible..
How anyone could harm another person that way its just awful.
Its heartbreaking
and Carter Camp passed on the anniversary of it. Wow.
There is an Avaaz petition to revoke the medals. Sign here if you would like to and share.
That Is the LEAST they can do. It didn’t end there, now the destruction continues from the inside out, poverty, alcoholism, AIDS, and domestic violence. Very much like our blacks freed from slavery to be trapped in poverty, discrimination and killing each other off in gang shootings or wasting away in prisons. This government brings shame on us all.
Our actions reflect who we are – as a people… our perspectives, beliefs, thoughts, heart manifest in what we say and do – it is reflected all around us – and yet many still do not hear, see, feel our state of mind. For if we did we would be driven to fall on our knees and ask that we one day find the love of life that we have lost.
My soul hurts my spirit crys out great spirit please donot let this horrible injustice ever occur again. To any nation.
Yes, what a way to “end.” I think of histories of those like the Lakota as epics – great stories of great people who should be remembered. The conflict with “whites” was apparently inevitable, and there were heroes [Native Americans; a few whites] and villains [mostly whites] on both sides, but the Lakota overall acquitted themselves admirably, and deserve to be remembered with esteem as well as sadness. Despite everything, the Native Americans, at least some of them, have survived. That in itself is a kind of victory, and they are often now acknowledged in this way, as here.
as in all wars someone (politician-you know the ones who say they are going to do whats BEST AND RIGHT for all americans!? -said they had the right to tell innocent soldiers to go out and really commit murder that since he (this politician) said its o.k.! but my question still haunts me today is EXACTLY W HAT DID THE DEATH OF ANY SOLDIER IN ANY WAR ( put any dead soldiers name in here) who gained what from their death? I wish someone would PLEASE GIVE ME AN ANSWER! Would either of the ex presidents by the name of busch please give me an answer? what gave either of them the right to send innocent people out to slaughter other people? while they sit back in their comfort eating high off the hog all the time knowing our young people are being killed!
what is it that these sick minded people, those who have given the command to start killing other people how can anyone live with themselves who starts these wars?
my 2 children are both in the military have served 2 dutys in these wars and what they have gone through no politician would be able to handle it after all if it was asuch a great idea why don’t we se their kids over there?
I salute my heros and they don’t reside in Washington d.c.!
liz redfield
Soo, you salute the soldiers that slaughtered all the men, women, and children at the Wounded Knee Massacre because a politician told them to so it wasn’t their fault… this may be the wrong place to post that, seems a bit insulting.
A very important date in history. A date that should be remembered and reflected upon by all people.
The truth is the light of the world. A proper understanding of “our” history insures “our” greater future.
Peace be unto the Ancestors.
Thank you for this article. My niece and nephew are Half Souix. They live in AZ now but we are from Rapid City .SD.
They learned a lot more there about their people in SD. I’m sad to say the battle of Wounded Knee is a paragraph in a musty text book here.
Ya know this is such a mess,,,it hurts the Heart…hurts me …I hate that they was so Gloryful of killin innocent pple,,,,hurts me to sadness…
Get your facts straight. The last Indian War was the Posey war (1923)
My heritage is Caucasian, but my soul only ever connected with Native American wisdom of the ages. I am so very sorry for this, and all the other atrocities, and the resulting divide that exists to this day. We all lost a golden opportunity, and a concept of the universe and collective behavior that will always shine brighter than any that rule today. I still prefer the teachings of varied Native cultures.