Why You Should Not Abbreviate 2020 on Checks & Other Documents

Published January 4, 2020

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As you get into the habit of writing the new year on a legal document, including your personal checks, you should write out “2020” completely. Many are used to simply only using the two last digits of the year to legal documents, such a “12/31/19.”

This year’s abbreviation is too easily changable for some unscrupulous person and could leave you vulnerable to fraud. For instance, a scammer could easily change a document you dated for “1/23/20” to “1/23/2021.”

Only using the last two digits of the year could cost you a lot, law enforcement and other experts say.