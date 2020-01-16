Watch Great Sioux Nation Tribal Address LIVE – Thursday, Jan. 16 at 3 p.m. – CST
Published January 16, 2020
FT. PIERRE, S.D. — Various Sioux chairmen and presidents will take part in the collective “Great Sioux Nation Tribal Address” on today, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3 p.m. – Central Standard Time.
The address will take place at the Wakpa Sica building in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota. The purpose of the event is to provide the people of the Sioux Nation a tribal leadership perspective on the challenges the Great Sioux Nation faces in the coming year.
The Sioux tribal leaders will discuss the state of affairs in individual tribes while informing the direction of their respective tribe for the new year. Many tribal leaders will converge on Wakpa Sica for the event which is located along the Missouri across from the South Dakota state capitol in Sioux tribal treaty territory.
See below for a list of participants: