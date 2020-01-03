Watch Bernie Sanders Campaign Stop at Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa
Published January 3, 2020
MESKWAKI SETTLEMENT, Iowa — Senator Bernie Sanders brought his presidential campaign to the Meskwaki Settlement, the home of the Meskwaki Nation (Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi), the only federally recognized tribe in Iowa, on Thursday afternnon. Sanders was touring the state on Thursday in a campaign bus, one month before the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses on February 3, 2020.
Sanders told the tribal Meskwaki tribal citizens he is running for president for two main reasons: To defeat Donald Trump and make an economy that can be enjoyed by all–not only wealthy people.
“It is absolutely imperative we defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous presin in the modern era of this country,” said Sanders.
“We need to transform our economy that works for all, not just rich people. Millionaires and billionaires are doing quite well, while ordinary people are working two to three jobs,” Sander continued.
He spoke about the living conditions of Native Americans.
“Native Americans have a lower life expectancy than others. The poverty rate for Native Americans is much higher than the average,” Sanders commented.
“Here is a promise that comes from my heart, for much too long, the Native Americans have been lied to, treaties have been broken…as president, we will not be informing Native Americans about what is happening, they will be part of the decision-making procerss, Sanders promised.
After his short comments, Sanders participated in a panel of Meskwaki tribal citizens during the townhall. Watch the video below to see the campaign visit: