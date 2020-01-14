View LIVESTREAM of Native American Presidential Forum 2020
Published January 14, 2020
LAS VEGAS — The Native American Presidential Forum 2020 is being held at the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada today and tomorrow. View the LIVESTREAM here:
Here is latest Draft Schedule that was provided by the forum organizers to Native News Online:
January 14, 2020 [Draft Schedule] — All Times Pacific Standard Time
Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at University of Nevada Las Vegas
9:00 am Opening Ceremony / Welcome by Las Vegas Paiute Tribe
9:30 am Wovaka to Wounded Knee, a Discussion
10:30 am Interview of OJ Semans re Census and
Interview of Kevin Allis re Broadband in Indian Country
11:00 am Panel on Nevada Tribal Nations Issues
12:00-12:30 pm Break for lunch
1:00 pm Remarks by distinguished guests
2:00 pm Confirmed Candidate Mark Charles, Independent
3:00 pm Panel on Native American political engagement – From denial to full participation
4:00 pm Candidate 2
5:00 pm Panel on Multicultural Opportunities for Full Integration into Political Participation in America
Schedule subject to change – on candidate availability
January 15, 2020
9:00 am Opening Ceremony
9:30 am World Premier of Somebody’s Daughter, an important MMIW Documentary
11:00 am Confirmed Candidate Pete Buttigieg
12:00-12:30 pm Break
12:30 – 2:45 pm Panel on Native American Education – Challenges, Burdens, and links to Economic Development
2:45 pm Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
3:00 pm Panel on Climate Change, Environment, Sacred Sites – What Indian Country can Teach the United States
4:00 pm Confirmed Candidate Tom Steyer, Democrat
5:00 pm Candidate 6
6:00 pm Closing Ceremony
Schedule subject to change – on candidate availability