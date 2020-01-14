 Home / Currents / View LIVESTREAM of Native American Presidential Forum 2020

View LIVESTREAM of Native American Presidential Forum 2020

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 14 Jan 2020

Published January 14, 2020

LAS VEGAS — The Native American Presidential Forum 2020 is being held at the University of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada today and tomorrow. View the LIVESTREAM here:

Here is latest Draft Schedule that was provided by the forum organizers to Native News Online:

January 14, 2020 [Draft Schedule] — All Times Pacific Standard Time

Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall at University of Nevada Las Vegas

9:00 am Opening Ceremony / Welcome by Las Vegas Paiute Tribe

9:30 am Wovaka to Wounded Knee, a Discussion

10:30 am Interview of OJ Semans re Census and

Interview of Kevin Allis re Broadband in Indian Country

11:00 am Panel on Nevada Tribal Nations Issues

12:00-12:30 pm Break for lunch

1:00 pm Remarks by distinguished guests

2:00 pm Confirmed Candidate Mark Charles, Independent

3:00 pm Panel on Native American political engagement – From denial to full participation

4:00 pm Candidate 2

5:00 pm Panel on Multicultural Opportunities for Full Integration into Political Participation in America

Schedule subject to change – on candidate availability

January 15, 2020

9:00 am Opening Ceremony

9:30 am World Premier of Somebody’s Daughter, an important MMIW Documentary

11:00 am Confirmed Candidate Pete Buttigieg

12:00-12:30 pm Break

12:30 – 2:45 pm Panel on Native American Education – Challenges, Burdens, and links to Economic Development

2:45 pm Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

3:00 pm Panel on Climate Change, Environment, Sacred Sites – What Indian Country can Teach the United States

4:00 pm Confirmed Candidate Tom Steyer, Democrat

5:00 pm Candidate 6

6:00 pm Closing Ceremony

Schedule subject to change – on candidate availability

 

