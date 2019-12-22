Trump Raises Legal Age for Smoking to 21
Published December 22, 2019
WASHINGTON — Legislation to raise the legal age for smoking increased from 18 to 21 years of age was signed into law by President Donald Trump before he left Washington for his annual Christmas trip to Florida. The new rule that will go into effect in about nine months was buried in the $738 billion Defense Spending Bill.
Included in the measure include cigarettes and e-cigarettes.
The new rules will be implemented by the Food and Drug Administration has 180 days to update its regulations — and the new age requirement will go into effect 90 days later.
Nineteen states, including New York, have already raised the smoking age to 21, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
The move comes as lawmakers attempt to address the nationwide vaping epidemic among young people — and the escalating number of vaping-related deaths, which recently reached 47.
The new smoking law shared bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate.