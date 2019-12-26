This Day in History – Dec. 26, 1862: 38 Dakota Men Executed on Approval of Lincoln
This Day in History – December 26, 1862
On the day after Christmas, 38 Dakota men were hanged in the largest mass-hanging in U.S. history. The execution was approved by President Abraham Lincoln.
The hangings were the result of conflict between the Dakota and settlers.
Mark Charles, Washington correspondent for Native News Online writes:
In the fall of 1862, after the United States failed to meet its treaty obligations with the Dakota people, several Dakota warriors raided an American settlement, killed 5 settlers and stole some food. This began a period of armed conflict between some of the Dakota people, the settlers, and the US Military. After more than a month, several hundred of the Dakota warriors surrendered and the rest fled north to what is now Canada. Those who surrendered were quickly tried in military tribunals, and 303 of them were condemned to death.
The trials of the Dakota were conducted unfairly in a variety of ways. The evidence was sparse, the tribunal was biased, the defendants were unrepresented in unfamiliar proceedings conducted in a foreign language, and authority for convening the tribunal was lacking. More fundamentally, neither the Military Commission nor the reviewing authorities recognized that they were dealing with the aftermath of a war fought with a sovereign nation and that the men who surrendered were entitled to treatment in accordance with that status.” (Carol Chomsky)
Because these were military trials, the executions had to be ordered by the President Abraham Lincoln.
Three hundred and three deaths seemed too genocidal for President Lincoln. But he didn’t order retrials, even though it has been argued that the trials which took place were a legal sham. Instead he simply modified the criteria of what charges warranted a death sentence. Under his new criteria, only 2 of the Dakota warriors were sentenced to die. That small number seemed too lenient, and President Lincoln was concerned about an uprising by his white American settlers in that area. So for a second time, instead of ordering retrials he merely changed the criteria of what warranted a death sentence.\Ultimately, 39 Dakota men were sentenced to die.
And on December 26, 1862, by order of President Lincoln, and with nearly 4,000 white American settlers looking on, the largest mass execution in the history of the United States took place. The hanging of the Dakota 38.
Here is the New York Times account of the hangings:
Precisely at the time announced — 10 A.M. — a company, without arms, entered the prisoners’ quarters to escort them to their doom. Instead of any shrinking or resistance, all were ready, and even seemed eager to meet their fate. Rudely they jostled against each other, as they rushed from the doorway, ran the gauntlet of the troops, and clambered up the steps to the treacherous drop.
As they came up and reached the platform, they filed right and left, and each one took his position as though they had rehearsed the programme. Standing round the platform, they formed a square, and each one was directly under the fatal noose. Their caps were now drawn over their eyes, and the halter placed about their necks. Several of them feeling uncomfortable, made severe efforts to loosen the rope, and some, after the most dreadful contortions, partially succeeded.
The signal to cut the rope was three taps of the drum. All things being ready, the first tap was given, when the poor wretches made such frantic efforts to grasp each other’s hands, that it was agony to behold them. Each one shouted out his name, that his comrades might know he was there. The second tap resounded on the air. The vast multitude were breathless with the awful surroundings of this solemn occasion. Again the doleful tap breaks on the stillness of the scene.
Click! goes the sharp ax, and the descending platform leaves the bodies of thirty-eight human beings dangling in the air. The greater part died instantly; some few struggled violently, and one of the ropes broke, and sent its burden with a heavy, dull crash, to the platform beneath. A new rope was procured, and the body again swung up to its place. It was an awful sight to behold. Thirty-eight human beings suspended in the air, on the bank of the beautiful Minnesota; above, the smiling, clear, blue sky; beneath and around, the silent thousands, hushed to a deathly silence by the chilling scene before them, while the bayonets bristling in the sunlight added to the importance of the occasion.
In short, the settlers in Minnesota wanted the Lakota’s land, so they forced them into a deal where they would cede 90% of their lands in exchange for annual payments of cash and supplies. Then they reneged and stopped sending the food and payments. This led to an uprising. Troops were sent in and it was quickly quelled. Over 500 Lakota surrendered and instead of being treated like prisoners of war they were tried and found guilty of murder and all were sentenced to be hanged. Lincoln wouldn’t allow it but fearing that they would all be lynched he demanded that only those actually involved in rape or murder could be executed. He finally relented and allowed 38 to be hanged. After the uprising the remaining Lakota were driven out of Minnesota and the settlers ended up with all their land,
I can’t even imagine what it would’ve been like to be in that type of government at that time being native I mean I’ve seen predjudice but nothing quite like our native ancsetors. It was horrifying the things our people went through .But in African natives are still feeling the pain to this day. It’s funny how that in past times blacks were considered to be devil’s , but in all do reality we know who the true devil’s were!
The reason was, the settlers were Christians who considered all natives as heathen and not qualified to own any land or property. This was later ratified by the Supreme Court further removing any and all rights of any kind. This should be common mandatory educational reading and discussion in schools. This history is meaningful in all regards!
I have heard about this and wondered if it was true. How a man(president) could have done a lot for emancipating a minority group, the slaves, and the OK’d this against another minority group? Why? Fear? Money?
This is not a surprise, the European settlers waged war on Native Americans from day one and with some good amongst the insurmountable evils, it’s another example of a horrific circumstance for the fate of the indigenous peoples.
These were my Lakota ancestors. I dug even deeper into the story, and what I found, claimed that the money for the tribe, was spent by Mary Lincoln, for new curtains for the White House, ordered from Paris. It also said, that this was the reason Lincoln reduced the hangings to 38, instead of 300, was for the responsibility he felt for the uprising.
In April 1832, a 23 year old clerk in a failing grocery store, who as an aspiring politician had one month earlier announced his candidacy for a seat in the Illinois General Assembly, answered Illinois Gov. John Reynolds call for volunteers to fill out the militia to pursue Chief Blackhawk and his band of predominately Sauk and Fox Indians, meeting a duty expected of all able-bodied adult males. Abraham Lincoln’s service, instead of contributing to the toll of Native dead, resulted rather in his intervention to save the life of an elderly Potawatomi man who had happened upon his company’s camp. While as President, Lincoln did adhere to Republican goals such as the building of a transcontinental railroad and the Homestead Act, which were contrary to the interests of Native Americans, he yet did not have an anti-Native animus. Lincoln had inherited a lamentable and deplorable Indian system. Lincoln commuted the sentences of 265 Dakota men after a larger number had been posthaste convicted in Minnesota following an 1862 ‘uprising.’ Under threat that all Sioux In Minnesota would be murdered by vigilante whites, nonetheless he saw to it that cases were personally reviewed to distinguish those who had committed rape and murder of civilians from those who had participated in battle. Lincoln had earlier asked the Secretary of the Interior to look into the matter of Indian Affairs reform upon receipt of a letter from Bishop Henry Whipple. And when Bishop Whipple visited Lincoln in Washington to plead the cause of the condemned men and to inform Lincoln of the perfidy of Government agents toward the Indians, Lincoln said that he could “feel the rascality of this Indian business down to my boots” and vowed to several people that when “this war ends, and if I live, this Indian system shall be reformed!” In 1864 Lincoln told the Native American rights advocate John Beason, “You may rest assured that as soon as the pressing matters of this war is settled the Indians shall have my first care and I will not rest until Justice is done to their and your satisfaction.” Who knows what a second term might have brought to US government-American Indian relations.
Reciprocal justice. Punishment should be proportional to the crime. In this case life for life. In this case as few as 400 or as many as 800 innocent settlers were murdered in their homes. Girls as young as 14 were raped then murdered along with the rest of their family. Thousands of settlers fled their homes in fear of their lives. Following an investigation and trial about 300 Indians were found guilty. As this was a military matter the Commander In Chief, President Abraham Lincoln, needed to sign off for the executions to go forward. There were serious problems with evidence and procedure during the trials. Fewer than 40 were held responsible for their crimes and were hanged. So, eye for eye. If you murder someone expect your life to be forfeit.
Can forgiveness ever be the surving familes totem I pray