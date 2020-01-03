 Home / Currents / Sioux Nation Tribal Chairmen & Presidents to Give First Great Sioux Nation Tribal Address

Sioux Nation Tribal Chairmen & Presidents to Give First Great Sioux Nation Tribal Address

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 02 Jan 2020

The lighter yellow areas are present day reservations. The brown area marks the original Sioux Reservation, and the orange Unceded Territory is still in dispute today.

Published January 3, 2020

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier will be among the tribal leaders in attendance.

FT. PIERRE, S.D. — The Great Sioux Nation chairmen and presidents will be collaborating on an inaugural Great Sioux Nation address at the Wakpa Sica building in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota on January 16, 2020. The purpose of the event is to provide the people of the Sioux Nation a tribal leadership perspective on the challenges the Great Sioux Nation faces in the coming year.

The Sioux Tribal leaders will discuss the state of affairs in individual tribes while informing the direction of their respective tribe for the new year. Many tribal leaders will converge on Wakpa Sica for the event which is located along the Missouri across from the South Dakota state capitol in Sioux tribal treaty territory.

 

About The Author

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

