Sinema-Backed Bill Improves VA Access for Native American Veterans in Arizona

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 07 Jan 2020

Sen. Kryston Sinema

Published January 7, 2020

WASHINGTON — Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema cosponsored the bipartisan Health Care Access for Urban Native Veterans Act, which improves health care access for Native American veterans by ensuring the VA covers health care services provided at urban Indian Health Centers.

“Native American veterans in Arizona face unique challenges accessing VA services. Our bipartisan bill helps Native American veterans in Arizona access the care they have earned,” said Sinema, a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

The bipartisan Health Care Access for Urban Native Veterans allows urban Indian health centers to be reimbursed for providing services to Native American veterans and other Native American patients. Under current law, only Indian Health Service facilities federally and tribally operated can claim reimbursements for care ranging from primary care to behavioral health.

The Sinema-backed bipartisan bill is supported by National Congress of American Indians, National Council of Urban Indian Health, and Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

