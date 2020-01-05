Seventh Annual “Food for Thought” Tasting Event Planned at Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College
Published January 5, 2020
CLOQUET, Minn. — The seventh annual Food for Thought: A Tasting Event at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is set for Thursday, January 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the campus commons and amphitheater. The event is sponsored by the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community Foundation as a major fundraiser for the student scholarship fund.
Food for Thought is a tasting event where area businesses offer food specialties for guests to sample. Approximately 15 local vendors have volunteered to provide samples of their signature food and beverage specialties, including: Carmen’s, Chef’s Marketplace, Cold One Liquor, Common Grounds, Family Tradition, Jim-n-Jo’s Catering, Magnolia Café, Mama’s Best Baklava, Northern Waters Smokehaus, Papa Murphy’s, Room at the Table Catering & Bakery, Seven Fires Steakhouse, Streetcar Kitchen & Pub, Trapper Pete’s, Warming House, and a few other surprises.
“What started seven years ago as a simple idea has grown into a popular and successful event. Last year we raised $20,000 for our student scholarship fund at this event,” said Mary Soyring, Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Foundation Board representative. “While this is a fun community event to raise funds for student scholarships, the better moment is when scholarships are presented to our students. It’s always satisfying to know that what might seem to be a small scholarship can change the course of a student’s life.”
Everyone attending the Food for Thought can vote for their favorite food and dessert presented during the evening. The Golden Spoon Award and Silver Spoon Dessert Award are based on the popular vote held during the event and the coveted awards are presented to the vendors at the end of the evening.
A highlight of previous Food for Thought events returns, the Wall of Wine. For a donation of $20, guests select a random bottle of wine and an envelope containing a gift card ranging in value from $10 to $100 donated from an area business. The 100-bottle Wall of Wine sells out every year, proving to be popular among event guests.
Another fundraising activity during the event will be a silent auction for items including an overnight stay at Fitger’s Inn plus a Fitger’s Coffee Basket, an Oldenburg House Bed & Breakfast overnight stay, a helicopter tour of Duluth/Lake Superior waterfront, a quilt, baked goods, jewelry, art, and additional items.
A separate raffle for donated high-value prizes will also be part of the evening’s festivities. The $10 raffle tickets are available now and at the event, prizes include a $1,000 travel voucher, a Lake Superior Float Plane Tour for two (value $400), a 50” Vizio television (value $350), a custom fire pit ring (value $250), and a B&B Market Meat Bundle and Gas Card (value $140). Once again, popular radio celebrity Kerry Rodd will serve as master of ceremonies.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College Business Office Service Window, at Reliable Insurance Agency, or from Foundation Board Members. The ticket cost is $25 per person in advance, and $30 per person at the door on the day of the event. Foundation Board members encourage purchasing tickets in advance, as previous events reached maximum capacity of 300 people and tickets are selling quickly again this year.