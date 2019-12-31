 Home / Currents / San Juan Generating Station Abandonment Case Public Hearing Set for Jan. 6th

San Juan Generating Station Abandonment Case Public Hearing Set for Jan. 6th

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 30 Dec 2019

Navajo Times | Krista Allen
The Navajo Generating Station near Page, Arizona, closed on November 18, 2019.

Published December 31, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Public Regulation Commission will hold a Public Comment Hearing regarding the San Juan Generating Station Abandonment case. Chairperson Theresa Becenti-Aguilar will give her constituents an opportunity to voice their opinions.

The Public Comment Hearing will begin at 4:00 p.m. on January 6, 2020 at San Juan College in the Henderson Fine Arts Building, Room 9008 at 4601 College Blvd., Farmington, New Mexico.

Comments will be limited to three (3) minutes per person.

Written comments will continue to be received by the PRC. Comments can be mailed to the PRC at Post Office Box 1269, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Referencing San Juan Generating Station Abandonment and case numbers will be helpful (19-00018-UT and 19-00195-UT).

Please contact Commissioner Becenti-Aguilar’s office at 505-827-8019 for more information.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts

About The Author

staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com