San Juan Generating Station Abandonment Case Public Hearing Set for Jan. 6th
Published December 31, 2019
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Public Regulation Commission will hold a Public Comment Hearing regarding the San Juan Generating Station Abandonment case. Chairperson Theresa Becenti-Aguilar will give her constituents an opportunity to voice their opinions.
The Public Comment Hearing will begin at 4:00 p.m. on January 6, 2020 at San Juan College in the Henderson Fine Arts Building, Room 9008 at 4601 College Blvd., Farmington, New Mexico.
Comments will be limited to three (3) minutes per person.
Written comments will continue to be received by the PRC. Comments can be mailed to the PRC at Post Office Box 1269, Santa Fe, NM 87504. Referencing San Juan Generating Station Abandonment and case numbers will be helpful (19-00018-UT and 19-00195-UT).
Please contact Commissioner Becenti-Aguilar’s office at 505-827-8019 for more information.