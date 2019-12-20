Rep. Deb Haaland Named to Influential Oversight and Reform Committee
MRep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.), a tribal citizen Laguna Pueblo, speaks in support of impeachment on Wednesday evening.Published December 19, 2019
WASHINGTON — Today, Congresswoman Deb Haaland (NM-01) was officially appointed to the influential House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
“Every person in our country deserves a government that works for them, but under this Administration, fraud, waste, abuse, and conflicts of interest run rampant. I’m honored to be appointed to a position to hold this Administration accountable, and grateful to have the vote of confidence from my colleagues to carry out this important role,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland. “As a member of the Oversight Committee, I’m determined to raise issues of critical importance to our democracy and give my unique perspective to ensure our government is working for New Mexico families and the American people.”
Chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn B. Maloney welcomed Haaland to the committee stating, “I’m excited to have Congresswoman Deb Haaland join the Committee on Oversight and Reform. She proudly represents her values and her community here in Congress, and I know she will bring that same zeal and tenacity to this Committee. I look forward to working with her more closely to advance the Committee’s agenda to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in the government, and improve the lives of all Americans.”
The Committee on Oversight and Reform is the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. It has authority to investigate the subjects within the Committee’s legislative jurisdiction as well as “any matter” within the jurisdiction of the other standing House Committees.
