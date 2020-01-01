Most Read This Year: Rep. Cheney Accuses Tribes of “Destroying our Western Way of Life” Over Sacred Grizzly Protections
Published August 1, 2019
RIVERTON, Wyo. — On a momentous day for Tribal Nations, Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), the House Republican Conference Chairwoman, stated that the successful litigation by tribes and environmentalists to return the grizzly bear in Greater Yellowstone to the Endangered Species Act (ESA) “was not based on science or facts” but motivated by plaintiffs “intent on destroying our Western way of life.”
One of the largest tribal-plaintiff alliances in recent memory prevailed in the landmark case, Crow Tribe et al v. Zinke last September, when US District Judge Dana Christensen ruled in favor of the tribes and environmental groups after finding that the Trump Administration’s US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) had failed to abide by the ESA and exceeded its authority in attempting to remove federal protections from the grizzly. Tuesday, USFWS officially returned federal protections to the grizzly.
Removing protections from the bear, revered as sacred to a multitude of tribes, would have left the grizzly vulnerable to high-dollar trophy hunts and lifted leasing restrictions on some 34,375 square miles. Extractive industry, livestock and logging interests are among those desirous of capitalizing on the area, a region comprised of tribal treaty, reserved rights and ceded lands.
“If this wasn’t Liz Cheney and the era of the Trump Administration, you might be rendered speechless by the insensitivity and mendacity of the statement,” said Tom Rodgers, a Senior Adviser to the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council (RMTLC), who testified at May’s Congressional hearing on The Tribal Heritage and Grizzly Bear Protection Act. HR 2532, introduced by House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, was inspired by the Grizzly Treaty signed by over 200 Tribal Nations.
“So, in striving to protect our culture, our religious and spiritual freedoms, our sovereignty and our treaty rights – all of which are encapsulated in the grizzly issue – we are ‘destroying’ Cheney’s idea of the ‘Western way of life’?” questioned Rodgers. “I would remind the Congresswoman that at the time of the Lewis and Clark Expedition an estimated 100,000 grizzly bears roamed from the Missouri River to the Pacific Coast. That was all Indian Country. Now there are fewer than 2,000 grizzly bears and our people live in Third World conditions on meager reservations in the poorest counties in the US. Does she really want to talk about ‘destroying’ a ‘way of life’?” asked Rodgers.
“Unfortunately, it comes as no surprise that recent attempts by the Administration to remove protections for the grizzly, as well as blatant disregard for proper Tribal consultation, warrant our attention,” commented Congressman Joe Neguse (D-CO), who chaired the hearing on HR 2532. Rodgers’ written response to a question by Rep. Neguse traces contemporary wildlife management practices employed by the USFWS and the states back to the Doctrine of Discovery. The account, which has been widely praised by organizations including Sierra Club and Earth Justice, is posted in the Congressional Record (https://docs.house.gov/meetings/II/II13/20190515/109483/HHRG-116-II13-20190515-QFR003.pdf).
“That response is vital for our people. I urge everybody to read it. We must be aware of where, why and how the status-quo came to be and understand that these actions consistently undermine tribal sovereignty and disenfranchise our people,” said Lynnette Grey Bull, Senior Vice President of Global Indigenous Council, who also testified at the hearing.
Grey Bull resides on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, among Cheney’s constituents. Both the Northern Arapaho Tribe and Eastern Shoshone Tribe passed official resolutions and issued numerous communications opposing the delisting and trophy hunting of the grizzly bear. The Northern Arapaho Business Council was compelled to issue a “Cease and Desist” letter to the Department of Interior “regarding consistent misrepresentations of the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s position on grizzly delisting.”
Cheney contends that, “the ruling that forced today’s action was both needless and harmful to the ecosystem, which is why I introduced legislation earlier this year to reinstate the original, science-based decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the grizzly and prevent future court action on the delisting, returning management of the grizzly back to the state where it belongs.”
Tribal Nations, including the Oglala Sioux Tribe which petitioned for a Congressional inquiry into the influence of multi-national fossil-fuel corporations on FWS’s grizzly delisting decision, previously exposed the role of extractive industry in the process. USFWS engaged multinational oil and gas services group, Amec Foster Wheeler, for the peer review of its grizzly delisting rule that tribes and environmental groups deconstructed in court. Amec Foster Wheeler appointed Halliburton executive Jonathan Lewis as CEO in the same timeframe as USFWS contracted the company.
“That puts ‘harmful to the ecosystem’ into its true context,” responded Rodgers. “The Cheney family’s connections to Halliburton hardly needs elaborating upon,” added Chief Stan Grier, President of the Blackfoot Confederacy Chiefs. Grier and Blackfeet Chairman, Tim Davis, are at the forefront of the effort to stop the grizzly being delisted and trophy hunted in the Glacier National Park region, the heartland of Blackfoot Confederacy territory.
Cheney’s attempt to legislatively “prevent future court action on the delisting” was previously challenged by a coalition of tribes in testimony to the US Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
“Any attempt . . . to legislatively nullify the Court’s ruling in Crow Tribe et al v. Zinke – to once again strip ESA protections from the grizzly bear – will, in addition to defying the Court, suborn the federal-Indian trust responsibility. Given that the Constitution states, ‘all treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme law of the land,’ the rights of Indian tribes cannot be treated as ‘temporary and precarious,’ as would be the case if Crow Tribe et al v. Zinke was legislatively subverted,” submitted the RMTLC, the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Association and the Blackfoot Confederacy.
“There’s more chance of her father receiving the Nobel Peace Prize than her Grizzly Bear State Management Act reaching the House floor,” said Rodgers of Cheney’s bill.
Photos of Rep. Neguse and grizzlies © Alter-Native Media.
I agree there are politicians who believe the “white” way of life is of utmost importance. However, this fallacy has been proven to be nothing more than lies propagated by private interest groups, the rich, those ignorant to the needs to meet the ecosystem and outright greed. The saying, “History repeats itself” is proof that those who consider themselves most important have continued to be nothing more than money and power mongers who exhibit the utmost narcissistic, greedy, dispiscable, ignorant displays for the almighty dollar. This flies in the face of those whom are educated and understand the need to honor Mother Earth and return her to her original state of beauty. Honor and treat all creatures, yes this includes humans, with the highest respect. What we do returns to us 10,000 times 10,000 to us. Honor and all grow, disrespect and destroy will be the end the lives of us all!!!!!
Representative Chaney, what is your idea of a western way of life? Does it exclude Native cultures also?
Also, her belief, her wants and desires (greed) are of supreme importance. Cheney’s mantra, “hurray for me, to hell with you,” is destroying Mother Earth. Bravo, for people like 16 year old Greta Thunberg, continue to speak out on the need to preserve Mother Earth, we support your efforts.
As a Zookeeper, I have worked with Lions and Tigers and Bears and Giraffes and Rhinoceros amn many more.
I understand how important they are to our ecosystem.
As umbrella species, if you protect them, you protect many other species.
Our biodiversity can live without us, but we cannot live with biodiversity.
The papers are filles with increasing stories about contact with wild animals and our own species as we continue to take away their homes.
I have listened to hunters talk about thinning herds to protect them from starvation and disease.
When are we going to thin our own herd?
Sad but true-This world can get along very well without humans but humans depend on every living creature for survival. Sorry-I like animals better than people. They don’t rape and plunder Mother Earth.
@ Gail Wilson I agree I feel the same way! I like animals more than people too. Nature takes care of itself! @Thomas Lake I totally agree with what you said too! Well stated. Just an excuse for them to kill innocent animals yo put on their walls! To many humans on earth anyways.
Even though you are correct on everything you said…that stupid comment about “thinning our own herd” can get you into dangerous territory. It is going on right now. It is United Nations Agenda 21/30, a eugenics program which they are using to legally murder elders, disabled, and those deemed not worth saving. All it takes to get thrown into the death grist mill is an accident or even a curable disease. Maybe you would like to volunteer yourself for this population reduction program? I didn’t think so!
The UN does not have a eugenics program. I’ve already done my part by not breeding. What have you done?
Where is this eugenics program going on?
We can start thinning out the herd by sending Cheney and Co. to live in Antarctica. Maybe they will learn some appreciation for the environment.
I agree, there is nothing that can be worse than a human. I detest Trophy Hunting, and if the human does not take care of our animals they will be gone. For instance, the Wild Mustang, the Burrow, they must be protected. Every animal was put here for a reason, how about learning why.
Mustangs and burros are not native to America. They descend from stock brought by the Spanish. But I get your meaning.
Do you have any idea of what you are saying? I suggest you repeat it ‘out loud’ to yourself and just think about it! Then answer it ‘out loud’ to yourself, in a mirror and ask; “Who exactly do I start thinning?”. Then answer it and reflect on it. You might then realize how sick your comment is!
You are wrong those grizzly bears are scared to the Natives it’s people like you need to learn leave them alone but their environment has changed so much because of all the polluting and destroying the LAND and destroying FORREST the WATER and the AIR OUR MOTHER EARTH can’t take all of this so read your facts and learn
This is very likely the Whitest headline I have ever seen.
If I had money I would buy up ALL THE LAND (that the Government is currently selling through auctions that give priority to Big Business (by allowing them to bid first) I could get my hands on, and LEAVE IT ALONE so the animals could have an undisturbed habitat, and to let the land recover from all the abuse at the hands of well..my ancestors… It is beyond shameful what we white people have done to this beautiful country and it’s indigenous people, it’s a legacy that I have to carry for eternity. I cannot express the sorrow and anguish I feel when I see what has been done to Native people and the land, lakes, rivers, forests, prairies, beaches and wildlife of this country over the past 400 or more years, and all for what??? What has all the destruction and contamination and slaughter and sadness and suffering accomplished so far, and to what end?? It’s created that “western way of life” that white people seem to think is so “great”… one fueled by greed, selfishness, and materialistic obsession that we pursue, while declaring “Manifest Destiny” .. It isn’t easy to wake up each day always knowing that this is a stolen country, taken from Natives who initially tried to welcome and help us in the beginning.. never realizing that such acts of humanity would result in a relentless invasion and assault ending in near, or in most cases – total extermination!! Unbelievable detestable and unforgivable. All I can say is I’m sorry from the very core of my being. I do all I can to protect and conserve. Maybe I’ll win the lottery – that’s really the only way. Money. And that’s what started it all.
another garbage person in charge of a section of the landfill that is don the con’s regime.
The only thing Ms. Cheney knows is carpet bagging. She was busted for buying a Wyoming resident fishing license when she wasn’t a resident by the way.
What an ignorant thing to state.
THEY are destroying OUR way of life???
How dare they. I am lost for words. We will let her know just what a mistake she is and keep flooding her email and phone. Dishonest, disgraceful, lying, thieving human being.
Trophy hunting and hunting for food are becoming occupations of the past. People who would like to see these endeavors continue are not keeping up to mainstream ideologies.
Agreed! Trophy hunting is no longer socially acceptable and it is certainly not sustainable in today’s world. Trophy killing is barbaric, greedy, selfish, ugly and it destroys life. People who kill animals for sport or pleasure are sick, they suffer from a disconnect… a deep divide from all that is sacred, good, natural and even holy.
Actually she needs to go back where she came from. She has been destroying OUR way of life as Native people. White Republicans who are “pro-life” when really they want white babies. They do not like Native, Brown, or Black babies, teenagers, or adults.
Look at this modern day Indian hating live in action. Shame on these white supremacist Christians.
White female (man in the home paying for your bills) privilege is on full display here. Yuck!!!
Just when you think it doesn’t get worse than Dick Cheney, his kid keeps showing up to show us different. There is no bottom with her. None. She’s horrific.
They’re just disgusting. What they really want is to grab lands & any profits they can rape from the land or from killing the Bears!!!! The GOP is trying to privatize public lands and using their EPA set up to grab them by destroying all the regulations that protect our lands & wildlife.
The “Western Way of Life” was going on long before Columbus hit the beach.
What ignorance and hatred of not just the bears but to all Tribes it’s as though the thought is the white way or no way Mother Earth I thank you for all the wonders you’ve given us. Perhaps the mucky mucks should be made to live on an Reservation like Rosebud for a year and see what they think then
You would hear a scream heard around the world of inhuman and substandard living conditions.
Perhaps Representative Cheney isn’t familiar with 1988 U.S. Congressional Resolution #331-acknowledging the role of the Iroquois ‘constitution in the development of our US Constitution. “Gayaneshagowa” [the ‘Great Law of Peace’] gave us ‘democratic tools’ like “Recall Petitions” and “Ballot Initiatives” as well as availing Women the Rights to Assert, Debate, Vote, and Declare War, over half a century before the Magna Carta made its debut.
If the name is Chaney of course she will open her mouth when she does not know the history of the trail of tears or Indian affairs.
And what about our Wild Horses and Burros that are being eradicated from our western Plaines and mountains! They were a huge part of Native American life and lore. They also were a huge part of ‘Western’ life. Why aren’t the Native Americans trying to help save them? Why aren’t Americans trying to save them?
No clue that the “Western Way of Life” has destroyed numerous ways of life around the world . The ignorance is astounding.
“…both needless and harmful to the ecosystem, which is why I introduced legislation earlier this year to reinstate the original, science-based decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service…”
Humans are both needless and harmful to the ecosystem. Bears are natural predators, doing their jobs as population control officers. We hear hunters “thinning the herd, so they don’t starve” or whatever crap they like to spew. If left alone, the predators and prey find a comfortable balance. If it wasn’t for our destroying everything in our paths, this balance would be pure and perfect.
As for the “science-based decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service” is she referring to the decision actually made by the oil company being run by Halliburton execs? Yeah, sure, I trust their science, doesn’t everyone?!
IF left alone, The bears would take care of the stupid people too.
Remember Cheney’s comment next time you have to go vote.
These people should be removed from office and sent back to wherever their family’s came from.
Grizzlies are much more a part of Western life than Liz Cheney!
Given that Rep. Cheney has spent the vast majority of her life living and working in Virginia and D.C., she might not want to holler about the western way of life so much. Her knowledge of the west consists of flying over it in a private jet and lunching with the fossil fuel CEOs who write her fat checks.
Liza Cheney, you are so ignorant about ecosystems and what is valuable in this world. You and your family must learn that money is not the most important thing. You have absolutely no place as a leader of this country and we don’t need you.
Perhaps she should go back to where she came from.
Ticks and leeches probably complain that being pried off of necks and backs is ‘destroying their way of life.’
We WANT to destroy your way of life, Liz. We’d like to leave your daddy’s fortune a smoking, worthless ruin if we could.
Is she talking about the forced mass sterilisation programmes?
Liz Cheney and all of her ilk is what is wrong with this land. She is greedy, arrogant, untruthful, obsequious and conniving. Why would anyone vote for someone who has no interest in quality?
When Dick’s cardiac pacemaker finally gives out Liz, his Little Deferment, will proudly take his place in the pantheon of America’s Most Despised.
She sounds as manipulative, cold hearted, and evil as her father.
This article illustrates the urgency of putting a stop to the Republicans’ hold on our government. We should count ourselves – and by ourselves I mean all people who appreciate nature, the environment, the ecosystems, and the diverse cultures of human beings who inhabit this land – we must count ourselves lucky. The U.S. district court judge in this case ruled in our favor. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration is rapidly stacking courts with judges who think more like Liz Cheney.
The Republicans do not represent Americans. They do not represent American values or the American way of life, western, eastern, northern, southern, or in between. They represent CEOs of companies like Halliburton.
Do not expect to win simply by speaking truth to power, or knowledge to ignorance. Republicans will cling to ignorance and will swear by it and as long as they have power, they will empower ignorance. The only hope for all Americans is to take power away from the Republicans. Replace Republican lawmakers with people of honor and dignity.
Absolutely and amen to that. Our power is at the voting booth. Vote out like minded greedy, self serving, bought and paid for crooked politicians who do not represent we the people in 2020.
Is it more than a little ironic that Cheney (yes, THAT Cheney’s spawn) had the nerve to invoke “our Western Way of Life” in opposing Native Americans who sought to keep the bear on the Endangered Species list? FIGHTING TERRORISM SINCE 1492.
Her father is a war criminal. He father shot a man on a hunting trip. Her father helped plan and execute 9/11. He had politicians assassinated who would not support his Iraq war and the Patriot Act. This destroyed our way of life. And this bitch talks bout a Western Way of Life? Bitch your father helped to destroy the freedom we once had, with his false flag 9/11 attacks.
One day native people will get their land back.
Head hunting tribes in the Amazon managed to change “their way of life”. How can L Chaney and the people that lead her by the nose be so ignorant? It’s because money and greed are at hand. The cattle ranchers don’t want to lose cattle grazing for free on public lands and the oil barrens would just as soon kill all the animals to make room for more wells.
One grizzly bear brings in more money from tourists visiting the state to see one than 1 hunters fee to cut off the head and paws to paste on his wall.
You would think that Liz could at least come up with a pauseable narrative.
EXACTLY! Thank you. We need to END trophy hunting. Killing is NOT conservation.
Seriously Lizzy…. just SHUT UP already!
The whites are devouring the earth…
Yes they are, and because of their pillage and plunder mentality, so many tears are flowing from the tree’s, the rocks, the soils, the spirit animals, all the world, and all the world over.
Ok Liz , I say mandatory hunting for Griz : with a pocket knife and a meat shirt ,,,but not hiding with a high powered rifle from 150 yards away , trophy hunters are the lowest life form ,, killing an animal (and usually a large magnificent animal) just to hang the head on your wall makes you a fucking asshole not a man,,,, and the whole “well the money helps conservation”,,,,whatever , if you want to help conservation make a donation without killing something, attached to the money.