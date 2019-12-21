 Home / Currents / Photographs of Lakota Nations Invitational Festivities

Photographs of Lakota Nations Invitational Festivities

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 21 Dec 2019

 

Grand Entry at the Lakota Nations Invitational at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Native News Online photographs by Levi Rickert

Published December 21, 2019

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 43rd Lakota Nations Invitational drew thousands of American Indians and other sports lovers to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota this past week. On Friday night, all 32 participating basketball teams, which consisted of 16 boys and 16 girls basketball teams from South Dakota and Nebraska, took to the court for a Grand Entry.

The high school athletes were joined by veterans, American Indian dancers and other dignitaries to celebrate another successful invitational.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts

About The Author

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com