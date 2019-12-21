Photographs of Lakota Nations Invitational Festivities
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 43rd Lakota Nations Invitational drew thousands of American Indians and other sports lovers to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota this past week. On Friday night, all 32 participating basketball teams, which consisted of 16 boys and 16 girls basketball teams from South Dakota and Nebraska, took to the court for a Grand Entry.
The high school athletes were joined by veterans, American Indian dancers and other dignitaries to celebrate another successful invitational.